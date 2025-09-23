Drying clothes indoors can feel like an endless battle, especially once the colder months roll in. The heating is on, windows are closed, and suddenly you're faced with damp towels draped over radiators or jeans that take days to dry on the airer. It's the sort of household chore that drives me a little mad.

I just accepted that drying laundry in winter would take forever, but my mother-in-law is a master of the quick-dry techniques, which I learned from her when she would come over to help me when both my kids were newborns. She's a real force of nature, with boundless energy and has a particular penchant for laundry, so she has a fair few tricks up her sleeve.

Now I've started copying her habits and can't believe the difference they make. They're all simple, cost nothing and don't require fancy gadgets (even though one of the best dehumidifiers or a heated clothes airer will be a welcome addition). Here are the three things my savvy mother-in-law always does to make sure laundry dries faster indoors.

1. Run an extra spin cycle

Her first golden rule is to pop on an extra spin cycle once your wash is complete. Even if the clothes already look fairly wrung out, that extra cycle will wring out far more water than you'd expect.

It means everything starts off lighter and less soggy, cutting hours off the drying process once it's hung up.

2. Space items out properly

When hanging space is limited, it's tempting to cram everything onto one airer to make use of the space you have. However, instead of cramming things on, she gives clothes room to breathe. That might mean leaving gaps, using coat hangers on doors, or even spreading items across two drying racks if you have several to work with.

With air able to circulate freely, clothes dry more evenly and don't end up smelling stale. If you want to up the ante, a heated clothes airer will make things even easier. Here are our top picks.

JML DriBUDDI Heated Indoor Airer Check Amazon This heated clothes airer is super-fast with a 2-3 hour clothes drying time. It only fits 18 hanging items inside at once, but that still makes it perfect for quick-drying school uniforms and sports kits in cold, wet weather. Minky Sure Dri Heat Pod Drying System £70 at very.co.uk £89.99 at Amazon £90 at Argos Minky's 3-tier heated airer is one of the most versatile heated airers we've come across. It converts a standard 3-tier clothes airer into a quick-drying pod thanks to a fan motor and zippable cover. Dry:Soon 3-Tier Deluxe Heated Airer £169.99 at Amazon £169.99 at Lakeland £214.98 at Lakeland If you need a heated clothes airer with a larger capacity, then Dry:Soon's 3-Tier Deluxe Heated Airer is one of the best options for drying large items like trousers, sheets and towels.

3. Take them outside on windy, dry days

If there's even a glimpse of blue sky and a bit of wind, she'll take advantage. Even just an hour outdoors works wonders, pulling out the bulk of the dampness before clothes are brought in to finish drying. This little step keeps the house from feeling humid and speeds drying time massively.

If you don't have a washing line as such, a retractable washing line, like this stylish, compact line that you can pick up on Amazon for £12.59.

Or, if you want to bring out the big guns in your quest for drying clothes indoors, one of our favourite dehumidifiers will help cut your laundry drying time down even more.

Learning these little tricks has completely changed the way I tackle laundry. No more jeans that are still damp two days later or radiators covered in soggy socks.

Things just seem to dry faster, and the house thanks me for it with less condensation to tackle.

Do you have any indoor laundry drying tips to add? Let me know in the comments.