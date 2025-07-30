Kelly Hoppen’s partnership with Marks & Spencer is ever-growing – and as of this week, their collaboration also includes a special bouquet created by Kelly exclusively for M&S.

In keeping with the celebrated interior designer’s well-known minimalist and elegant style, the M&S x Kelly Hoppen bouquet is naturally also super sophisticated, featuring one of Kelly’s favourite flowers – calla lilies.

Kelly’s love for flowers and adorning interiors with cut blooms is well-known – that’s why whenever she shares a flower styling hack, everybody listens. Her passion for cut flowers is also apparent through the inclusion of several vase designs in both of the M&S x Kelly Hoppen homeware collection drops – the large scallop edge vase being my personal favourite.

M&S x Kelly Hoppen Calla Lily Bouquet £50 at M&S This is how your bouquet of Kelly Hoppen calla lilies will be delivered - in a beautiful M&S Flower Market box and with a tissue paper wrap. And if you need a bouquet for a special occasion asap, M&S offers next-day delivery.

Available exclusively online, selling for £50, the bouquet is made of 16 calla lilies and eucalyptus foliage. ‘I’ve always been drawn to the striking simplicity of calla lilies – they’re timeless, elegant and architectural, with their smooth, velvety petals and sculptural shape,’ Kelly says. ‘For my debut bouquet with M&S, I wanted to include one of my all-time favourite flowers. The calla lily’s refined beauty and long-lasting vase life make it the perfect centrepiece for a truly sophisticated arrangement.’

In fact, upon visiting WOW!house, a design event held at the Chelsea Design Centre this May, there was a space designed by Kelly Hoppen – and it featured a vase of beautiful dark purple calla lilies, like these midnight calla lilies from Flowerbx, in true Kelly fashion.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

This is only the first of all the bouquets that are to come from Kelly’s collaboration with M&S. The Marks & Spencer flower section saw a huge rebrand at the beginning of the year, relaunching as Flower Market at M&S. This new elevated look has positioned M&S flowers on par with dedicated florist brands, rather than just any old supermarket flowers.

What to pair Kelly’s bouquet with

M&S x Kelly Hoppen Wide Stripe Ceramic Vase £29.50 at M&S Used for much of the official imagery surrounding the bouquet launch, this chic curved vase goes perfectly with the calla lilies. M&S x Kelly Hoppen Scallop Edge Ceramic Bouquet Vase £19.50 at M&S If you really want the white of the flowers to pop then going for a black vase will create a more dramatic impact. This one from Kelly Hoppen's first M&S homeware range will get the job done. M&S x Kelly Hoppen Tall Angular Glass Vase £15 at M&S On the other hand, if you really want the bouquet to shine and the vase to almost disappear into the background, a clear glass style like this one is ideal as it still brings a level of style with its angular shape.

More newness from Flower Market at M&S

Apart from her calla lily bouquet, Kelly Hoppen’s collaboration with Flower Market at M&S also includes a beautifully architectural white orchid, sold in a bobbin-trim white ceramic pot for £55. So if you want a piece of Kelly Hoppen-approved floral decor in your home but prefer lasting plants to cut flowers, you can opt for the potted orchid instead.

M&S x Kelly Hoppen Orchid in Ceramic Pot £55 at M&S Keeping with the pared-back white colour scheme in Kelly's signature style, the white orchid is further elevated by a stylish white ceramic pot.

But Kelly is also not the only notable celebrity that M&S has partnered with to design a flower bouquet with. The iconic Dame Joan Collins bouquet, retailing for £45, is also available to buy online now, created in partnership with the actress who is also one of Marks & Spencer’s ambassadors.

Boasting a more traditional yet glamorous aesthetic, the bouquet features all white blooms – specifically white roses, lilies and freesias, paired with laurel and eucalyptus leaves.

I don’t know about you, but I’m in the mood for some flower arranging now!