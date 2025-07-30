You can pick up a Le Creuset mystery box worth £500 for £50 at the brand's upcoming warehouse sale – but you'll have to be quick to bag a ticket

Le Creuset's viral Factory to Table warehouse sale is back and bigger than ever, with tickets on sale for £10 via the brand's website for the event which is taking place over the 27th and 28th of September.

As this is an opportunity to shop the world's most coveted cast iron cookware brand for far less than usual, it's no surprise that the tickets to this event are selling fast – with VIP tickets already gone.

Last year's warehouse sale prompted hours-long queues and saw fans pick up premium Le Creuset buys for a fraction of their RRP. Here are the details of this years event, so that you can get in on the bargains too!

Le Creuset's warehouse sale 2025

Le Creuset is billing this event as its 'biggest to date', with the sale being held at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate and offering discounts of up to 60% on the RRP of popular favourites.

Each general admission ticket gives you access to the sale, in a pre-arranged slot, for 1 hour and 15 minutes. You'll also have the chance to pick up a Mystery Box of Le Creuset goodies for £50 if you spend over £150.

According to the brand, these boxes have a 'minimum value of £500 RRP worth of Le Creuset items' with each box containing at least one of their cast iron products. What a steal!

There's little detail about exactly which pieces you'll be able to secure in the wider sale, but the brand has teased that 'premium products, including cookware, collectibles, and exclusive pieces' will all be available.

Plus, there's actually far more to Le Creuset's product range than you might think, from a stunning BBQ range to the On the Go products which make lunchtimes much more stylish. Here are some of their other bestsellers that you might be able to catch in the sale.

Le Creuset Stoneware Metallics Set of 4 Mugs Pastel £59 at Le Creuset Once you've had your morning coffee out of a Le Creuset stoneware mug, there's simply no going back. This pastel set has been on my wishlist forever – I'm praying it's in the sale. Le Creuset Cast Iron Petal Signature Shallow Casserole, 26cm £235 at John Lewis I'm a sucker for Le Creuset's Fleurs collection. Why have a normal casserole dish when you could have a petal version? Le Creuset Stoneware Biscuit Jar £54 at Le Creuset Can I suggest that you've been missing a Le Creuset biscuit jar in your life up to this point? Because I certainly have been.

While there's plenty I already wish I knew before I bought my first Le Creuset, attending this sale just shot straight top of that list. Will you be picking up a ticket to secure a cut-price piece of heirloom cookware?