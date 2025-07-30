A pergola can add shade, shelter, style, and functionality to your garden, making it a coveted feature by any standard, but they can be an expensive option. If you’re looking to get the look on a budget, IKEA’s pergola might be exactly what you need.

The best pergola ideas are adaptable to suit your garden all year round, and that’s exactly what IKEA’s £319 HAMMARÖN Pergola does. A sleek neutral shade, it will bring out your garden’s best features rather than overcrowd them.

If you’ve been dreaming of a pergola to enhance your outside space, IKEA’s is affordable, stylish and customisable. Here’s everything you need to know.

A pergola is one of those garden features that can improve a home’s value if done well. And IKEA does it well.

The HAMMARÖN Pergola is large enough to comfortably shade your dining or best garden furniture , creating your own cosy outdoor room to shelter you from the sun. The pergola uses a material with a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 25+, which means it blocks 96% of the sun’s rays from filtering through the material. It’s also fade-resistant, so its stylish beige colourway will stay intact for summers to come.

Use the easy pull device to open and close the canopy, and you can also choose to have partial sun by tailoring how far you open it. The pergola has a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, making it durable in poor weather conditions.

And you don’t have to worry about it becoming dirty or being difficult to clean because this canopy is machine washable for ease. The pergola is 300cm wide and 222cm high, making it large enough to host large groups of guests, but also means it’s less suited to courtyard or tiny gardens.

(Image credit: IKEA)

I’m a big fan of the beige colourway as it allows your garden to be the star of the show. The greenery of your garden borders will pop against the neutral shades, and your favourite flowers will look even more radiant.

The reviews look good, too, with shoppers praising the appearance and quality of the pergola.

‘We wanted something to provide shelter from both bright sunshine and summer showers, and this provides the perfect solution. A robust metal frame, yet unobtrusive, with an easy-sliding material canopy. Took a little while to construct, and would definitely recommend at least an additional two people to help with the later stages of erection. Looks stylish and very good value,’ says one.

‘We brought this to give some needed shade for our children in a south-facing garden. Easy to assemble. Looks much more expensive than it was.’

A few reviews do mention that the pergola is not particularly waterproof, so it is recommended that you use it to create shade rather than as an all-weather shelter.

However, if you haven't been convinced, I’ve tracked down a few more alternatives.

VonHaus Pergola with Retractable Roof £169.99 at B&Q This is a very similar design to IKEA but for almost half the price. It's sleek, stylish and will keep you shaded all summer. Outsunny 3x3m Retractable Pergola Canopy W/ Curtains - Grey £300.99 at Robert Dyas This pergola has stylish curtains that you can close completely for extra shade or privacy. Reviews say the price is excellent, it's easy to put up and is very sturdy. Dunster House Wooden Corner Pergola Kit 3m x 3m £469.99 at B&Q This traditonal pergola is absolutely gorgeous and the reviews speak for themselves, with many prasing the quality and beauty of the pergola. With 70mm thick poles, it's sturdy, and a great place to grow climbing plants.

Stylish and affordable, this IKEA pergola could be a future cult classic. Do you agree?