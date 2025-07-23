Your outdoor cushions could be the reason wasps are swarming your garden this summer

Noticing a lot of wasps in your garden this summer? It’s worth paying attention to your storage habits – more specifically, your cushions.

That’s right – even if you know how to get rid of wasps, the way you store your cushions could spoil your efforts to keep them at bay. When stored wrong, soft materials are the ideal nesting ground for these less-than-welcome guests.

This is what you might be getting wrong – and how to fix it.

(Image credit: Getty Images / joao victor fernandes / FOAP)

You can plant all of the plants that deter wasps in the book, but if they’ve got a better place to be, you’d best believe they’ll take it – and while food and drinks are like a magnet to wasps, cushions and furniture are just as appealing.

That’s only if you don’t store them properly, though. If you leave damp cushions in an unsealed box, you might be inviting a wasp nest into your garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘We often think of storage as just a way to tidy up the garden, but for wasps, it’s a ready-made hideout,’ says Scott Evans, a storage expert from Pink Storage.

‘If you’ve left food smells, sugary drinks or damp cushions in a box that isn’t sealed properly, you might as well put out a welcome sign for them.’

According to Scott, soft, undisturbed materials combined with the heat we’ve experienced in recent weeks create dream nesting conditions for wasps. Patio cushion boxes and garden boxes are among the worst offenders.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Luckily, though, staying on top of your garden storage habits can help keep wasp numbers at bay – and although wasp nests will already be established by this time of the year (they usually move into their nests in April or May), it’s worth keeping a few tips in mind for next year.

‘Make sure cushions are completely dry before storing, and where possible, bag them in airtight liners before placing them in boxes,’ Scott advises. ‘Even a slightly open lid is all a queen wasp needs to move in.’

Besides cushions, it’s worth taking a look at your bins, too.

‘You should also check around bin storage areas, especially if bins are kept near outdoor storage units or fence panels,’ says Scott.

If you suspect wasps have taken up residence in your garden, you’ll need to call in the experts.

‘Always contact a pest control professional to remove a wasp nest safely,’ advises Sophie Thorogood, technical training manager at Pest-Stop. ‘There could be several thousand workers inside the nest, especially by late summer, so eliminating the entire nest would lead to better protection.’

So, that's that – storing your outdoor cushions incorrectly can leave the door wide open for wasps looking for a nesting spot. You'll want to incorporate some secure storage solutions into your garden shed ideas to help batten down the hatches.