I’m not decluttering my wardrobe this January. I know that's a bold claim during the hallowed decluttering month, but I’m serious. Instead, I’m editing my wardrobe to create the chic, capsule wardrobe of my dreams with ease.

January is one of the most popular months to put the best decluttering methods to good use and clear out your home. Out with the old and all that. While I agree with this sentiment, I’m looking to try something a little different.

So, when experts suggested I edit my wardrobe instead of decluttering it, I jumped at the opportunity. This is how editing a wardrobe can help you thoughtfully clear out and organise your clothes with ease in 2026.

What is wardobe editing?

I’ve always thought the concept of a capsule wardrobe to be incredibly chic, and an edited wardrobe? Tres chic. But if you know me, you’ll know I love clinging onto clothes - just in case - which means why my wardrobe is less curated and more fitting with a jumble sale.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Recently, I found the Post-it note method an effective way to part with old clothes, but speaking to the experts at Wren , who first told me about wardrobe editing, I wondered if it was a better fit for me - especially as I can find decluttering overwhelming .

‘As a starting point, I always encourage people to think about editing as a design-led process, rather than a clear-out. Decluttering can feel quite reactive, removing items because there’s too much, whereas editing is more intentional. It’s about curating a wardrobe that supports how you live now,’ said Joanne Dodsworth, Head of Bedrooms at Wren .

‘From a bedroom’s perspective, I’d suggest beginning with the structure of the wardrobe itself. When you have fitted storage that’s tailored to your space, it naturally prompts better decisions. You start to ask: What deserves space at eye level? What do I reach for daily? What supports my lifestyle and routine? Editing is about keeping items that work hard for you and designing storage around those choices.’

Editing a wardrobe forces you to consider whether a clothing item serves a purpose in your life. For me, it’s forced me to accept I don’t need multiple pairs of jeans in the same wash - one pair that fits will do.

How to edit a wardrobe

‘The most effective method is to take everything out and group items by category, not by season or colour, but by purpose,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘For example: workwear, casual staples and occasion pieces. From there, build a core capsule first: the pieces you rely on weekly. Anything that supports that core stays close at hand. Items you love but don’t need daily can be rotated seasonally or stored elsewhere, which keeps your wardrobe functional without feeling restrictive.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

This approach differs from decluttering as it’s not centred on what you need to get rid of. Instead, it prioritises keeping the essentials, allowing you to rediscover items in your wardrobe in the process.

‘Decluttering is about removal; editing is about curation. Decluttering asks what should go, while editing asks what deserves to stay visible and accessible. Editing recognises that not everything needs to be thrown away to create space; sometimes it just needs to be stored, rotated or reframed. The result is a wardrobe that works harder for you, rather than one that’s simply emptier,’ says Max.

Is this a good method?

‘Editing helps create longevity, both in your wardrobe and in how you use your space. When a wardrobe is thoughtfully edited, you’re far more likely to wear what you own, maintain organisation, and avoid unnecessary purchases,’ says Joanne.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

‘From a design standpoint, an edited wardrobe allows fitted furniture to really perform at its best. At Wren, we see that customers who approach their wardrobe with intention get more value from features like integrated shoe storage, internal lighting, and modular layouts. It becomes less about storage volume and more about functionality, calm, and ease of use.

‘Ultimately, editing supports a more sustainable mindset, you’re investing in quality pieces and a bedroom environment that’s designed to last.’

If, like me, you fancy trying editing your wardrobe this January, these are the storage heroes I’m using to help me.

Editing a wardrobe is a chic, more gentle alternative to decluttering. It’s an ideal choice for those of us looking to curate useful yet stylish spaces in 2026.