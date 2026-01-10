I’m using this famous William Morris principle to declutter my home in 2026 – here’s what the pros have advised me to do

William Morris once said: ‘Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.’ One of his most famous quotes and one I’m taking quite literally in 2026, as I plan to declutter my home according to this principle.

While there are so many brilliant decluttering methods to choose from, I have always found that this William Morris quote resonates with me and how I want my home to look and feel. It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team are a huge fan of the iconic Arts and Crafts designer, and now I want to take it a step further, by keeping my home according to this principle.

This is why, in 2026, I will be decluttering on the principle that I will get rid of anything in my home that is neither useful nor beautiful. To help me, I’ve spoken to professional declutterers to help iron out the creases and put this method into practice.

How I'm using William Morris' quote to declutter my home

You’ll probably already be well aware of William Morris and recent celebrations of his work from the longstanding Morris & Co x Habitat collab to Piglet in Bed and Morris & Co’s stunning bedding , and more - all of which prove his designs are timeless.

In fact, I’d be bold enough to say William Morris will never go out of style, which is why I’m so keen to apply his ethos to my home life. In short, is this the key to keeping a home clutter-free for the rest of my life?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

‘I genuinely believe William Morris’ quote, ‘Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful,’ perfectly captures how we should approach our homes,’ says Shannon Murphy, professional organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co .

‘It offers a well-rounded way of thinking about what deserves space in our lives. Our homes should contain useful objects that support our day-to-day living, but that doesn’t mean we can’t also have items purely because they make us feel good, evoke memories, or simply look beautiful. The intention isn’t to strip a home back to the bare minimum, but to let go of the excess that clutters our spaces and distracts from what truly matters.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

We all spend a lot of time at home, and with ‘joy’ being a key wellbeing trend for 2026 , it’s important that our homes contain items that bring us joy, whether that's via physical beauty or emotional sentiment. Perhaps the trickiest aspect of this decluttering principle is: What makes an item useful?

‘The idea of something being ‘useful’ can often get confused with ‘just in case’,’ says Shannon.

‘In my work, useful means something that genuinely gets used or has a very high likelihood of being needed. Practical items such as jump leads for a car make sense to keep, even if they’re not used regularly, because the need is realistic. An extra toaster kept ‘just in case’, however, is far less likely to serve a real purpose.’

Is this a good method to use?

‘What makes this approach effective is that it cuts through overthinking. Instead of analysing cost, guilt, or future 'just in case' scenarios, you’re focusing on how the item supports your life today - either functionally or emotionally,’ says Poppy Duffree , multi-award-winning professional organiser and founder of Organised Interiors .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

‘This is a great rule to adopt for those who feel overwhelmed by traditional decluttering rules. It’s intuitive and personalised rather than rigid.

‘It also reframes decluttering as a positive process. You’re not just getting rid of things, you’re actively choosing what deserves space in your home. This is really key because so often we think of decluttering as parting and losing things, when in fact we can gain a space that's much more intentional, functional and fulfilling.’

I plan to use this principle when clearing out old items alongside other decluttering methods. I am a Micro-declutterer by nature, whereby I find decluttering in short bursts most efficient as it lessens how distracted I become.

Feilifan Cube Timer £8.99 at Amazon I find a timer really helpful for giving me a time limit when decluttering. It helps keep me on track and stops me from straying from my task. Dunelm Scalloped Storage Box £14 at Dunelm I'm also using this principle to justify the need that my storage solutions should be as pretty as they are useful. Next Pink Stripe Frill Storage Drawers £36 at Next Perfect for bathrooms and other small spaces, I love the vintage style of this storage shower - it's storage you definitely want to show off.

I can’t wait to put this principle into practice and see how my home transforms when only beautiful and useful items are allowed over the threshold.