One of the best times to declutter your home is right after the festive season. As you welcome new gifts to your home, it’s probably time to say goodbye to other items or clutter you no longer use - and this year, experts are recommending the ‘upside down’ method.

Decluttering can quickly turn into a big and overwhelming task, especially if you don’t have one of the best decluttering methods to help you. This is where trying new and sometimes unusual methods can help blow off the figurative cobwebs and help get the job done.

The ‘upside down’ method is certainly unusual. After choosing an area to declutter, simply flip all the items in that space upside down. If you use the item, you can re-flip it; otherwise, it’s time to say goodbye. It’s that simple.

What is the 'upside down' decluttering method?

Knowing I wanted to get in some prime-time decluttering over the festive break, I set about looking for new methods. The experts over at 1st Choice Leisure Buildings introduced me to the ‘upside down’ method and, similar to methods such as Post-it note decluttering or delivery box decluttering , it’s a great choice if visual aids can help keep you focused.

Easy to follow, the method asks you to flip items/clutter upside down. The next day, go about your day as normal, and when you use the flipped items, they can go back around the right way. Give yourself a period of time, such as a week, and at the end, get rid of the items still upside down.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

‘The Upside-Down Day method was created by behavioural psychology techniques that help people see their environments in a different and new light,' Robin Antill, founder of 1st Choice Leisure Buildings, told me.

'It doesn’t actually have a specific origin story like others; however, it is very similar to Marie Kondo’s way of ‘disruption for awareness’, the idea that changing something small in your home can spark mindfulness and reveal unknown habits.'

This minimalist technique works for declutterers because of its simplicity. All you need to do is give yourself a time frame after flipping the items, and you should be able to see the things you no longer use or have a purpose for. It’s a good method for those who feel overwhelmed by decluttering , as it gives you some breathing space.

‘It works best in places where routines stay consistent,' adds Max Wilson, co-founder at Pocket Storage . 'Kitchens, wardrobes, and bathroom shelves are good examples. When items sit in those spaces, you know what you reach for every day. You also spot duplicates or things that take space without adding value.'

Is this a good method to use?

The ‘upside down’ method works because it causes a visual disruption where you may not normally be able to see clutter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

‘You change your visual autopilot when you flip the object upside down for the day,' explains Robin. 'We often stop seeing the things we live with every day, and clutter is blurred in the background. When you put back items to normal only as you use them, you create a visual filter that shows what you actually use and simply what’s taking up space.'

‘It’s successful as it’s both visual and interactive. You're guided by genuine use and behaviour, instead of emotionally choosing what to keep or throw away. It changes decluttering from a guessing game into a fun, low-pressure experience.'

'The results are often shocking, because people realise how many items they haven’t touched for weeks or months.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

However, Max points out that this may not work for seasonal or sentinel items that you do not ‘use’ in a conventional way. While I’m planning on using the ‘upside down’ method to give my kitchen cupboards a much-needed clearout, methods like the four-box decluttering method which is better suited to emotional ties.

‘The main drawback is that it does not suit sentimental items or seasonal items. Some things stay untouched because they belong to occasional routines, not because they lack value. You also need enough time to let habits settle before you make decisions,’ says Max.

‘It works well when you want a low-pressure starting point. You observe instead of forcing fast choices. For the best results, pair this method with a short review at the end. Look at what stayed unused, then decide what still has a purpose. This gives you a balanced approach.’

