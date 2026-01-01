I'm skipping the big January clear-out this year – here's the small decluttering rule that'll make your home reset more manageable

I'm sure I'm not alone in feeling like my home seems to accumulate more stuff at this time of year. Toys. deliveries, and leftover decorations seem to creep into every possible corner, leaving spaces feeling cluttered and chaotic. So when I came across the 1% decluttering rule on my social feeds, I had to give it a try.

I normally rely on this busy mum decluttering hack - decluttering in small, manageable bursts - but at this time of year, even short sessions can feel tricky, and the thought of decluttering often leaves me overwhelmed, rather than motivated.

Enter: the 1% decluttering rule. The idea is simple - focus on making your home just 1% better each day, by taking on one small, manageable task. No marathon decluttering session, no pressure to finish an entire room - just one improvement at a time.

After testing it during one of the busiest times of the year, I can confidently say it's one decluttering method that I'll be sticking to from now on.

What is the 1% decluttering rule?

The 1% decluttering rule focuses on the idea that small, consistent actions add up over time. Rather than setting aside hours to organise kitchen cupboards or declutter your wardrobes, the approach encourages tackling one small area at a time - a single shelf, drawer or surface - so progress feels achievable.

'The first step is deciding whether to start with an area that feels easy, allowing for a quick and motivating win, or to begin with a space that has been bothering you the most,' advises Shannon Murphy, professional organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co .

Both approaches work; it's really about what will keep you motivated, believes Shannon. 'Because the 1% rule involves stopping and starting regularly, I recommend working in a clockwise direction around a room.

'This gives you clear direction and helps you remember where you started and where you got up to, so you are not accidentally decluttering the same space again a week later.'

Shannon Murphy Professional Organiser Shannon Murphy is the founder of Simpl Living Co and minimalist-minded professional organiser based in West Sussex. Her mission extends beyond merely assisting individuals in decluttering, although that is an important aspect. Her overarching goal is to empower people to adopt a life free from the societal stereotype that buying more will make you happy.

What happened when I tried the 1% decluttering rule?

I started by focusing on high-impact clutter zones - the areas most used in the home - rather than hidden storage. I knew this would deliver quick-wins and create an instant sense of satisfaction.

The kitchen felt like the most natural place to start, so I gave myself 10 minutes to tackle the worktops. To avoid feeling overwhelmed - or biting off more than I could chew - I set a timer and stopped when it went off. During this time, I removed anything that didn't need to live there permanently, without opening cupboards or creating extra work for myself.

Next, I tackled the hallway, which always seems to attract rogue shoes and coats. Small tasks, like hanging up coats, pairing shoes, and returning items that had migrated there, instantly made the space feel calmer and more organised.

Other small wins include clearing my bedside drawer (another magnet for clutter), sorting a single shelf in my bathroom cabinet, and one of the many overflowing toy baskets.

None of the tasks took long, but I was surprised at how much better I felt for tackling them, and it helped build momentum. There was no pressure to stick to it, so I was more motivated to keep it up.

What are the biggest benefits of using the 1% decluttering rule?

One of the biggest benefits of using the 1% decluttering rule is that it works well around busy life. While there's no denying that a big declutter can feel very rewarding, the reality is that many of us don't have hours to dedicate to it on a regular basis.

Hester Van Hien, a Home Decluttering & Organising Consultant from Tidylicious explains that big clear-outs can be time-consuming. 'If we approach decluttering as something that we can only do when we have enough time, there are probably not going to be many days that we can do it,' she says. 'There are always other things that we could and should be doing as well.'

Hester Van Hien Home Decluttering & Organising Consultant Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious is a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant based in London. She uses a methodical approach to transform homes into calm, clutter-free spaces. Hester trained with Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo, who developed the KonMari Method®. Besides working 1:1 with clients in their homes and online, Hester can also be booked as an expert speaker. She's done talks at the Ideal Home Show and the Clean & Tidy Home Show.

Taking small but consistent steps makes decluttering far easier to maintain. Shannon notes that breaking tasks down removes much of the pressure that causes people to give up before they've finished.

'Decluttering a full room can easily take six hours or more, which is a significant amount of time and energy to dedicate in one go, which many people simply don't have the capacity for,' adds Shannon.

'When decluttering is broken down into smaller, manageable chunks that can fit into a daily or weekly routine, people are far more likely to stay consistent - which is what leads to real progress.'

Where the 1% rule works best

The hallway: 'This is the first thing you see when you walk through the door, so it sets the tone for the rest of the house,' says Hester. Focus on clearing shoes, coats and bags to make the space feel instantly tidier and calmer.

Shop 1% decluttering essentials

After trying the 1% decluttering rule, I've learned that small wins are surprisingly satisfying - little by little really does add up.