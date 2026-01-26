Dunelm’s storage options are better than ever – and I’m adding these space-saving clothes organisers to my basket before they sell out

I'm doing my best to tidy my home and keep it organised in 2026, but this can feel impossible when you live in a small, compact home with limited storage. And as my goal this year is to open my wardrobe without something falling on my head, it didn't take me long to fill my basket with Dunelm's new clothes organisers before they all sell out.

After all, one of the things that people with tidy bedrooms always have is smart storage solutions - and if I want to put my plan into action, I need to have the right products and tools by my side to help me organise my wardrobe (and keep it organised!)

Dunelm's clothes storage and organisers are definitely up for the task, though. This new range comes with everything you could possibly need to keep your folded and hanging clothes neat and tidy - and even your shoes and bags, too. These are my top picks.

Recently, Dunelm has been blowing the Ideal Home team away with their handy and space-saving new additions - and I’ve already raved about their genius new fridge organisers .

There are even the dishwasher bags that we didn’t know we needed until Dunelm brought them to our attention, and we realised exactly what we were missing. But as I’m currently on a mission to calm the chaos of my wardrobe and overflowing drawers, it’s these clothes organisers that have really caught my eye.

My favourite Dunelm clothes organisers

Fabric Hanging Organiser £6 at Dunelm Although this wardrobe organiser isn't brand new, the colourways are. Now coming in Spring Green (pictured), Navy, Black, Grey or White, it offers six hanging storage compartments for anything from your folded clothes to your shoes. 8 Compartment Drawer Organiser £2.50 at Dunelm Save your chaotic and overflowing underwear drawers by using these drawer organisers. There are eight compartments and you can choose from five different colourways. It even folds flat if you don't need to use it all the time. Wooden Black Multi Trouser Hanger £6 at Dunelm When stored separately, trousers can take up so much space in a wardrobe - and in your drawers. With these dedicated trouser hangers in tow, you can hang four pairs on trousers on one - and they'll keep them wrinkle-free, too. 6 Drawer Faux Linen Foldable Ottoman £40 at Dunelm If you need extra clothes storage space but don't want to splurge on a new wardrobe or chest of drawers, this is a great budget alternative. This ottoman has six drawers, comes in a choice of 10 colourways, and can fold flat when not in use. The Edited Life Back of Door Organiser £22 at Dunelm The backs of doors are often overlooked, but this organiser is perfect for clothes, shoes or accessories within easy reach. It even has side pockets for smaller items, so you really can make the most of a smaller space. Pack of 4 Shoe Organisers £4 at Dunelm No matter where you store your shoes, you can halve how much space they take up with these shoe organisers. Simply pop one on top of the other, and tidy up the space in seconds. Getting a pack of four for £4 is an absolute bargain, too.

Alternative clothes organisers

If Dunelm just hasn't quite hit the mark for you and your clothes storage needs, here are some alternative options to consider.

Joseph Joseph Orderly Long Garment Hangers £15 at Amazon Joseph Joseph are the space-saving heroes, and these hangers are specifically designed for longer clothes such as dresses and jumpsuits. They shorten and protect the longer garments, while also freeing up space in your wardrobe. Argos Home Pack of 2 Clothing Storage Bags £25 at Argos A great way to de-clutter your wardrobe is to pop out-of-season clothes elsewhere, and these clothes storage bags can go anywhere from under your bed to in the loft. They even have handles for easy transportation and access. SNSLXH 5 Pack Wardrobe Storage Organiser £49.99 at Amazon These clothes organisers are a bestseller on Amazon, and each pack comes with five stackable drawers ideal for folded clothes. This will help you maximise vertical space in wardrobes, and they even fold down when not in use.

Once you've stocked up on your new clothes organisers, it's well worth taking a look at Dunelm's new pasta jug, too. You don't need a microwave or a hob, and our Kitchens Editor can't get enough of it!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors