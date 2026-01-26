Dunelm’s storage options are better than ever – and I’m adding these space-saving clothes organisers to my basket before they sell out
And prices start at just £2.50!
I'm doing my best to tidy my home and keep it organised in 2026, but this can feel impossible when you live in a small, compact home with limited storage. And as my goal this year is to open my wardrobe without something falling on my head, it didn't take me long to fill my basket with Dunelm's new clothes organisers before they all sell out.
After all, one of the things that people with tidy bedrooms always have is smart storage solutions - and if I want to put my plan into action, I need to have the right products and tools by my side to help me organise my wardrobe (and keep it organised!)
Dunelm's clothes storage and organisers are definitely up for the task, though. This new range comes with everything you could possibly need to keep your folded and hanging clothes neat and tidy - and even your shoes and bags, too. These are my top picks.
Recently, Dunelm has been blowing the Ideal Home team away with their handy and space-saving new additions - and I’ve already raved about their genius new fridge organisers.
There are even the dishwasher bags that we didn’t know we needed until Dunelm brought them to our attention, and we realised exactly what we were missing. But as I’m currently on a mission to calm the chaos of my wardrobe and overflowing drawers, it’s these clothes organisers that have really caught my eye.
My favourite Dunelm clothes organisers
Alternative clothes organisers
If Dunelm just hasn't quite hit the mark for you and your clothes storage needs, here are some alternative options to consider.
Once you've stocked up on your new clothes organisers, it's well worth taking a look at Dunelm's new pasta jug, too. You don't need a microwave or a hob, and our Kitchens Editor can't get enough of it!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!