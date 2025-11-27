I’m using the 12 days decluttering method to get my home ready for Christmas – it fits perfectly around all my festive socialising

Christmas is a time for friends and family, I know that’s one thing we can all agree on. And if you have hoards of loved ones visiting your home this Christmas like me, then I'd recommend you join me in trying the 12 Days decluttering method to get your home ready for visitors.

I love Christmas, and I love hosting, which is why I’ve been looking to find the best decluttering methods to get my home in order for all the extra socialising I plan to do in December. And landing upon the 12 Days decluttering method, I knew it was the festive technique I wanted to try.

Focusing on one area per day, for 12 days, this method uses the classic 12 Days of Christmas as inspiration to create a method that helps us declutter without feeling overwhelmed . Here’s how it works.

What is the 12 Days decluttering method?

The 12 Days decluttering method breaks down your decluttering into 12 chunks, spread over 12 days. The idea is that decluttering becomes less overwhelming and more manageable as it is spread out.

So, when I start this method (I’m planning to get going on 1 December), I’m planning to spend day one organising my fridge and kitchen cupboards ready for the festive food shop, while day two may be spent tackling the bathroom, and so on.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

‘You start by choosing twelve categories that match how your home is used. Some people go for ‘kitchen counters,’ ‘guest room,’ ‘wrapping supplies,’ ‘fridge and leftovers,’ or ‘kids’ toys.’ Others choose ‘paperwork,’ ‘entryway,’ ‘bathroom shelves,’ and so on,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘Once the list is set, you give each day a short window, even fifteen to twenty minutes is enough. You sort, clear, and reset only that day’s category. By the time you reach the twelfth day, the home feels lighter because the work has been spaced out and the decisions have been smaller.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was personally drawn to the festive angle of this method - it almost makes the prospect of decluttering my entire home fun! But this is a method that can be used all year round, and is great if you struggle with motivation.

‘The time-bound nature of this method creates urgency and momentum; there is a clear end date that you can see, which makes it easier to commit. But it’s also flexible enough to adapt to different lifestyles and schedules. This method provides structure without being too rigid,’ says Gerrit Jan Reinders, Founder and CEO of BOXIE24 .

Is this a good method to use?

This method is effective because it breaks down decluttering from a big, sometimes vague task into smaller, set tasks. Plus, the short time frame you allow yourself each day to dedicate yourself to your chosen task helps prevent you from becoming burnt out.

As someone who finds Microdecluttering one of the most effective ways to declutter my home fas t, utilising short bursts of time and energy is a method that works for me.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

‘The lead-up to Christmas is the perfect time for this method because this is a time when people naturally set about tidying their house as they start to set up their Christmas decor. Having a set method gives you a clear purpose and goal, and avoids you dreading the very thought of making a start on the task,’ says Gerrit.

‘It helps you prepare for guests, create space for new gifts, and reduce holiday chaos. And because the weeks before Christmas are already so busy with most of us shopping, decorating, meeting friends and planning gatherings at home, it fits naturally into this busy period as it doesn’t require hours of dedicated time each day. It creates both physical and mental space, making room not just for new presents, but also a calmer, more welcoming festive environment.’

However, if you have a lot of clutter to get through or you are dealing with belongings that have a lot of emotional ties, the 12 Days decluttering method may not be the best one for you.

‘It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. If a space is heavily cluttered or you’re dealing with items that hold strong emotional meaning, the twelve short sessions might not be enough on their own,’ says Max.

‘You may need dedicated time later to go deeper. Another drawback is that people sometimes make their twelve tasks too ambitious, which can create pressure. The key is to be realistic. Choose small, contained areas rather than big, open-ended ones. When the list is balanced, the method works smoothly.’

Christmas storage essentials

Dunelm Rectangle Striped Foldable Storage Box £12 at Dunelm A storage box is handy for hiding anything you don't want on show when your have guests around. Bonus point, if it looks good like this one. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Cupboardstore Under Shelf Drawer Was £16, now £8.99 at Amazon These handy organisers create more cupboard space for pantry essentials like spices, foil and food bags. Habitat Habitat Large Dex Velvet Storage Footstool - Green £90 at Argos This stylish footstool provides extra storage for cushions, remotes and throws, while also doubling up as extra seating for guests.

Christmas is a busy time, so I don’t have the option of dedicating whole days to getting my home in order. Because of this, the 12 Days decluttering method lends itself well to my routine and needs. Can you see yourself trying this?