Pretty but practical Christmas gifts your friends and family will *actually* use – they’ll tackle clutter, rather than add it

Like many others, my family members and I are at points in our lives where we simply buy what we want, when we want, throughout the year. And while we’re very fortunate that we get to do this, it does make Christmas gifting difficult, as we end up buying each other things we don’t need that clutter up our homes. Now, we’re putting a stop to that.

Yep, my role as Ideal Home’s expert in all things storage and organisation seems to have rubbed off on my family this year, as we’ve all vowed to ditch the impractical, clutter-inducing Christmas gifts for items we’re confident the other person will actually use. And in many instances, we’ve tried to buy gifts that will actively combat this clutter.

As I know that we’re not alone in wanting to keep our homes as streamlined as possible, I thought I’d share the gifts that I’m picking up this year for my loved ones. And I’m confident that all of these items will elevate their daily routines without adding unnecessary clutter.

Say no to clutter this Christmas!

