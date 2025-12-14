Pretty but practical Christmas gifts your friends and family will *actually* use – they’ll tackle clutter, rather than add it
Spoil your loved ones by NOT cluttering their homes
Like many others, my family members and I are at points in our lives where we simply buy what we want, when we want, throughout the year. And while we’re very fortunate that we get to do this, it does make Christmas gifting difficult, as we end up buying each other things we don’t need that clutter up our homes. Now, we’re putting a stop to that.
Yep, my role as Ideal Home’s expert in all things storage and organisation seems to have rubbed off on my family this year, as we’ve all vowed to ditch the impractical, clutter-inducing Christmas gifts for items we’re confident the other person will actually use. And in many instances, we’ve tried to buy gifts that will actively combat this clutter.
As I know that we’re not alone in wanting to keep our homes as streamlined as possible, I thought I’d share the gifts that I’m picking up this year for my loved ones. And I’m confident that all of these items will elevate their daily routines without adding unnecessary clutter.
For the beauty lovers
Makeup and skincare can make any surface look cluttered, so spoil the beauty lovers in your life with a way to organise it all - in a beautiful case, to boot. It has a larger compartment for big bottles, and drawers for smaller items and palettes.
For the cooks
What I love about this spice rack is that it comes with a fold-away stand, which means you can tuck it neatly in a drawer when you don't need it. So, the chefs in your family can keep clutter out of sight while still enjoying the organisation and experimentation that comes with a spice rack.
For the gardeners
Ideal for the green-fingered members of your family, this trug can be filled with all of their essential tools, utensils and gardening items and carried around the garden. It can also be used to store these items when they're not in use, so they don't go walkabout.
For the kids
My nephews are obsessed with books, but my sister isn't too keen on having them strewn around the house. A book storage organiser like this one makes a stunning gift, as the kiddies can grab their favourite books with ease, but parents can move it around the house when putting them back, too.
For the DIY lovers
Ok, ‘pretty’ might be a stretch for this one, but I have it on good authority from my DIY-obsessed husband that this wall-mounted storage organiser is a beauty and will combat serious clutter in sheds and garages. With everything organised and on the wall, it'll free up so much space.
For the homebodies
There's nothing quite like having photos of your family and friends around the house, but sometimes there's just too many photos to keep in the house. A digital photo frame is a thoughtful way to combat that issue, and this one even lets you share photos and videos with your friends and family via the free app.
For the travellers
Packing and unpacking can be a messy business - especially if your loved ones are doing it regularly. Buying them packing cubes like this will make the process so much easier, and I have no doubts that they'll thank you for streamlining their travelling experience.
For the jewellery lovers
Bright, bold and colourful, this jewellery box is the epitome of pretty and practical. The box aspect means that necklaces and earrings - which can often look cluttered on display - are hidden but still accessible. Plus, this box will make an eye-catching addition to any side table.
For the tech-obsessed
You don't have to be a tech-whizz to know that countless devices come with a lot of cables and cords. If you want to gift your loved ones with something practical this Christmas, this accessories organiser will help them keep everything in one place. It also comes in 14 different colourways and three different sizes.
Say no to clutter this Christmas!
