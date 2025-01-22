I used the Post-it note decluttering method to sort out my overflowing clothes rail - it finally made me say goodbye to my going-out tops

I’ll be the first to admit that I find it very hard to part with clothes, but after testing out the Post-It note decluttering method, I was finally able to part ways with some of my garments.

It’s no surprise to anyone who knows me that I have a slightly unhealthy relationship with my clothes. I have hundreds of garments and for a long time felt adamant I needed to keep all of them - yes, including the ‘going out tops’ from my uni days which haven’t been worn in years.

But it is a problem - my home office has become part walk-in-wardrobe as the space is now dominated by stuff. Spotting the Post-it note decluttering method doing the rounds online, it seemed like a more visual way of decluttering. I found it finally forced me to get rid of the clothes I no longer need.

(Image credit: Future Plc/David Giles)

What is the Post-it note decluttering method

This method is easy to follow and similar to micro-decluttering , you can focus on one area at a time. Choosing your focus points, such as the inside of a cupboard, a wardrobe or a chest of draws, add Post-it notes to the items you feel unsure about.

My clothes rail during the post-it note declutter (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Then leave them for a week - although you can choose longer if you feel necessary - and when you come back to clutter, you’ll be able to see the items you use. Then it’s time to say goodbye to the clutter with Post-it’s you haven’t used. Some people benefit from using a marker to write the dates on the Post-it to keep track of how long you are monitoring your clutter.

‘The Post-It Note Method is a simple yet smart approach to decluttering. It’s a fun, hands-on task that all members of the family can get involved with,’ says Sarah Day, Storage Solutions Expert at Pay Less for Storage .

‘It is especially useful for those who don’t see clutter until it’s overwhelming, as it provides a visual reminder of what you actually use versus what’s just taking up space. Perhaps the best thing about it is how affordable and simple it is; all you need is a book of Post-its and a marker.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘If you’re able to make this a yearly project, say at the beginning or end of each year, it will help you gradually become more aware of your surroundings and hopefully change your personal habits around accumulating clutter in the first place, potentially even making you more mindful about what you bring into your home.’

Testing out the Post-it note decluttering method myself

After trying out the Post-it decluttering method - the clothes I'm finally saying goodbye to. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

I’ve known for a while I needed to downsize my wardrobe. Moving into a flat with my partner later this year, we’ll likely have to downsize and I won’t have the space to let my clothes habit run wild.

I decided to tackle my clothing rail which was filled with clothes I no longer wore. Sticking bright pink Post-its to the clothes I was unsure about binning, I found the adhesive didn’t stick very well to the fabrics, which meant they fell off a lot at first. However, I quickly realised that they stuck much better on the hangers.

I slightly varied the method as I knew some of the items I was unsure about were summer clothes and I wouldn’t be wearing them in this weather. So I used the week to really think about my marked summer clothes and whether I would really wear them again.

Having bright pink Post-its made my progress much easier to see - especially coming back to it after a week. It was less overwhelming being able to see exactly what I needed to declutter rather than looking at what felt like a mountain of stuff.

Of course, there’s always the risk of getting to the end of the week and choosing not to part ways with your Post-its, or realising you use all of your clutter, But I didn’t have this experience. With a week to think about what I needed to keep, I found it easier to part ways with my clothes and now have a number of items to put on Vinted.

Overall, I found the method to be easy and simple to follow. It acted as a visual reminder to declutter as well as reminding me how little I use some of my clothes. If you're planning a more ruthless wardrobe declutter the reverse hanger hack might be more effective. But, if you struggle to let go of material items this method is worth a try.