Dunelm's brand-new snuggle chair sold out in hours! It's back in stock, but act fast

Dunelm has long been one of our go-to homeware stores for affordable yet on-trend pieces for every part of our homes; be it cosy accessories or quality pieces of furniture.

So you can only imagine how excited we were to discover that one item from their newly-released autumn/winter collection (yes, we're aware summer isn't even over yet) has proven so popular with customers that it's already become a sell-out success! And it could be one of the best living room accent chair ideas we've spotted all year...

The sell-out Dunelm armchair

The brand’s new 'Beatrice' armchair – part of their aptly named Pride and Joy collection – went down a storm after being released online, selling out in just a few hours!

But if you want it for your home, don't panic; the stunning striped ‘snuggle’ chair is thankfully back in stock again now, meaning it's time to snap it up (and fast) if you've got your eye on it.

The elegant, green-and-white armchair is on sale for £399 – which, while not a small sum, is a bit of steal compared to armchairs of similar sizes at other retailers. For example, the similar sized ‘Morris' Love seat at the Cotswold Company in cotton stripe is on sale for £1,150.

Beatrice Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm This chair is 117cm wide, making it ideal for curling up with a book in the living room. Morris Love Seat £1,150 at Cotswold Company Measuring 107cm wide, this love seat is available in 52 different fabric, including pinstripes

Measuring in at H 89cm x W 117cm x D 90cm, we can see why this snuggle chair has proven so popular already – it definitely offers ample room for one, while the large fixed back and foam and fibre filled cushions guarantee a comfy seat.

Dunelm’s armchair is available in a range of finishes too; including the olive green and white stripe seen above, a white and pink stripe, a more muted black and white stripe, and a minimalist beige and white stripe (below).

(Image credit: Dunelm)

So if you missed out the first time, now is the time to snap the Beatrice up! And be quick, as there’s every chance it could sell out again.

As mentioned, the chair is part of Dunelm’s new Pride and Joy collection, which is all about bold colours and prints, on-trend scallop trims, and fun items that will help you to create a hand-crafted look full of old and new in your home.

There are variety of bold and playful accessories and furniture items to shop as part of the range, from floral red lamp shades, to a bang on-trend bobbin wall mirror that would go excellently in a hallway.

The fun extends into dinnerware too, with a ‘JOY’ serving platter that will definitely get your guests talking, and adorable red and blue patterned tea cups that are ideal for summer.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

We also love the frill cushions on offer within the collection, and the ‘JOY’ embroidered cushion, which is another utter steal at just £16. And the accessories don't stop there – with some adorably colourful plant pots on offer too.

So will you be kitting out your home with a pop of colour this summer?