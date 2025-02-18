How to organise a small wardrobe with lots of clothes — 6 tips to transform your wardrobe from chaos to calm

Knowing how to organise a small wardrobe with lots of clothes can often feel more like a lost cause. Whether you are a fashion fanatic or are trying to squeeze your partner's clothes into your wardrobe after moving in together, there can be a limit to how many clothes you can declutter. But with the help of some storage hacks, you can transform a wardrobe from chaos into an organised haven.

The best wardrobe storage ideas aside, smaller closet spaces require you to get creative and utilise all available space. From adding hooks to the back of the door to doubling up on vertical hanging space, you'll be surprised at just how much storage a small wardrobe can offer once you know the best tips and tricks.

We've spoken to home organisation experts and asked them how to organise a wardrobe that's on the smaller side. In just six simple steps, you can wave goodbye to wardrobe chaos for good.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Try decluttering first

First thing's first, try to clear out items you no longer wear to free up some wardrobe space. If decluttering isn't your strong point, you can try a couple of different decluttering methods.

(Image credit: Future Plc/David Giles)

The four-box decluttering method is one of my favourites that will help you decide what to keep, store, donate, and get rid of, which can be particularly helpful if you're dealing with a small wardrobe and lots of clothes.

'Most of us wear 20% of our clothing 80% of the time, while the rest sits unused, taking up valuable space,' offers professional organiser Elizabeth Wickes from The Lifestyle Organiser. 'This is a great reminder that regular wardrobe edits are necessary, not just for space-saving but also for mental clarity and to make your daily routine easier and less stressful.'

Even if you manage to only get rid of two or three items, learning how to organise a small wardrobe with lots of clothes is going to be easier.

2. Keep seasonal items separate

Keeping seasonal items in wardrobes is a sure way to waste space. Instead, store summer and winter clothing elsewhere in line with the season, then move these into the wardrobe when it's time to start wearing them.

'Store out-of-season clothes under the bed, in either vacuum-sealed bags, or on higher shelves within the wardrobe if you have them,' Elizabeth advises. 'Or, if you don’t use your luggage often, store seasonal clothes inside.'

Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags (5 Pack) £10.46 at Amazon

3. Hang garments wisely

Often, we can end up with empty vertical space in our wardrobes, but there are a couple of pro tips that will help you make the most of it. Cascading hangers are great, as these allow you to hang multiple pieces on one hanger.

'You can also use hanger extender clips,' Elizabeth suggests. 'Place these on the hook of a hanger and then connect the next hanger below to hang shorter items like shirts and skirts.'

Finally, swap bulky wooden or plastic hangers for slimline velvet ones. They're more space-saving, and they look pretty too. Ideal Home's Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight swapped all her hangers for Amazon's slimline velvet hangers last year. 'It was a tip I learnt from a professional organiser, it has almost doubled the available space in my wardrobe.'

4. Make use of door storage

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Knowing how to organise a small wardrobe with lots of clothes involves utilising every inch of available space, including the back of the door.

'A clear over-the-door pocket hanger won’t take up any valuable space in your wardrobe,' Greg Carlisle, managing director at The Sliding Door Wardrobe Company says. 'It's the ideal place for storing those awkward items that won’t fit anywhere else, such as hats, hairdryers and hair straighteners.'

You can use a door storage organiser with mesh pockets or fold-out boxes for bulkier items, or self-adhesive hooks for hanging items like handbags and scarves.

2 Pack Over Door Storage Organiser £14.99 at Amazon

5. Fold smartly

If your wardrobe has drawers, avoid throwing items in at random as this won't make good use of the space. Keep similar items grouped together, and fold clothes upright so you can see everything at a glance.

'Fold and organise by garment type, sleeve length and colour,' Elizabeth suggests.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Put empty floor space to good use

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Finally, make the most of your wardrobe's floor space by using it to smartly store items. Instead of just keeping items on the floor at random, invest in storage solutions so you can keep everything organised.

'I recommend removable boxes to store items that can be folded – such as jeans, jumpers and gym clothes,' Greg Carlisle suggests. 'Try also adding a removable shoe rack to keep your footwear organised and in one place.'

FAQs

How do I know if I have too many clothes?

The look and feel of your wardrobe can be a good indicator of whether you have too many clothes.

'If your clothes are washed but don’t smell fresh when you take them out of the wardrobe, it could mean that there isn’t enough air circulation inside because there are too many items,' notes Anita Lo, owner of Clara's Box. 'When there are too many clothes, it will be especially difficult to find what you’re looking for, and items can fall off hangers onto the floor.'

If this sounds familiar, you could try the project 333 decluttering method, where you select 33 items, including clothing, accessories, jewellery, coats, and shoes, that you’ll wear exclusively for the next three months. This challenge will help streamline your wardrobe and declutter the excess.