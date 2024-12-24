The ‘Didn’t Know’ decluttering method is one of the easiest and quickest ways to streamline your home
Dreaming of a minimalist home? Try this simple decluttering technique and you’ll be well on your way…
If you're hoping to give your home a proper clear out in the New Year, the ‘Didn’t Know’ decluttering method could help you achieve that goal n record time.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely spent a lot of time researching different decluttering methods over the years look for one that will make the task manageable and easy.
This method really takes the biscuit for its simplicity in cutting clutter in record time. Rather than set to work making the ultimate decluttering checklist, you simply clear your home of all those items you might not remember owning. Or, to put it more succinctly, get rid of everything you didn't know you owned!
'The "Didn't Know" Method is exactly what it says; if you find items in the house you never knew you had, then either add it to landfill or, recycle, sell or donate them,' explains Dani Hardy of Dani Declutters.
Dani is a patient, positive and passionate professional organiser and brings bucket-loads of energy to each client, helping them transform chaotic spaces into organised, calm functional environments they want to spend more time in.
'This method is a great way of taking an inventory of items that we have and need, but also reminding us that if we didn’t know we had something, then we cannot truly miss it,' she adds.
What you will need
As is so often the case when it comes to decluttering, you'll need little more than yourself and a willingness to embrace the challenge.
That being said, there are a few things that can help bring order to the chaos...
Now that you're armed and ready to go, it's time to tackle the ‘Didn’t Know’ decluttering method in earnest. Here's what you need to do...
1. Select an area to declutter
The first thing to do with the 'Didn't Know' decluttering method is to decide where you're going to begin: a high-traffic area is usually an excellent starting point.
'Pick an area; cupboard under the stairs, lofts or the “black hole” corner cupboard in the kitchen are great places to start,' advises Dani sagely.
Going room by room is one of the golden rules of decluttering. This means you can approach the task methodically and finish it quickly – without getting distracted and upending everything in your home.
2. Make a list
Many decluttering experts suggest making a list before you set to work, as it will help you to make decisions in the moment.
For example, you may want to prioritise chucking out the following alongside anything that fits your 'Didn't Know' criteria:
- Expired beauty and food items
- Rubbish
- Old/unnecessary documents
- Dried-out pens, markers, and highlighters
- No-longer-needed medicines and prescriptions
- Old magazines
- Sheets and towels that are past their prime
- Socks, pants, and tights with holes in them
- Clothes that no longer fit
- Unused cords, cables, and chargers
- Manuals for items you no longer own or use
- Expired gift cards and vouchers
3. Set a timer
While entirely optional, many people prefer to set a timer when they're decluttering to help make it feel more like a fun challenge.
It's basically another brilliant way to gamify the process, à la the scavenger hunt decluttering method and the 10-minute decluttering challenge!
4. Sort into piles
The 'Didn't Know' decluttering method basically asks that we divide everything we own into three piles as we go: keep, donate, and toss.
Anything that you'd forgotten you owned should (in an ideal world) be popped onto the donate or toss pile – although there may be a few exceptions to the rule. Use your own discretion, then, to determine if a long forgotten item might be worth keeping.
5. Make good on those promises
Finally, all that's left to do is put everything in the 'keep' pile back where it belongs... ideally using storage baskets and drawer dividers to help maintain a clutter-free home.
Everything else? Well, as per the 'Didn't Know' decluttering method, it can be donated or tossed as you deem fit.
The 'Didn't Know' decluttering method has become the darling of social media recently, and it's not hard to see why; it's one of the simplest and most effective ways to get your home feeling functional and streamlined.
Embrace the challenge, then, and set to work sorting through what you need, what you don't need, and what you don't remember ever owning in the first place. We promise you'll find it a wonderfully freeing experience...
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
