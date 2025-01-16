Do your cleaning products need a declutter? Experts weigh in on what you really need to clean your home

January has us all embracing new resolutions and generally aiming to be better versions of ourselves - and for a lot of us, this involves getting our homes in order.

By now, you’ll have seen hundreds of cleaning and decluttering methods promising to get your clutter under control. But while you might have already tackled the most popular areas, you might not have paid attention to your cleaning cupboard — and maybe it’s time to give them a clear out too.

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m always stocking up on the best cleaning products even if I don't need them — sometimes just because I like the scent listed on the bottle. If this sounds like you too, this is why you should consider decluttering your cleaning arsenal this month.

Why you should declutter your cleaning products

Overview, flagstone floor, assorted cleaning accessories, carpet beater, broom, dustpan and brush

The start of a new year always spurs influencers to take to their social media and encouraging us to part with so much stuff in a mammoth declutter to set us on the right track for the year. The Project Pan decluttering method, which has gone viral on TikTok, is designed to persuade people to use up products before buying new ones. While it's primarily a beauty trend, the concept can be applied to cleaning products too, especially when you fall into the habit of buying more before you have used up what you already have.

‘It’s easy to accumulate cleaning products—whether it’s to tackle every possible task or out of habit and fear of not having the ‘right’ cleaner. With busy lives, we often overconsume without pausing to assess what’s truly needed. Most tasks can be handled with a few versatile, multi-purpose products,’ explains a spokesperson for Ecover.

With so many different options available on supermarket shelves, it’s easy to think you need hundreds of different cleaning products in order to effectively clean your home.

‘A variety of options can be tempting. That citrus-scented floor cleaner promising a streak-free finish might grab your attention. A good multipurpose cleaner will handle most tasks, though a descaler and degreaser are useful for tackling tougher grime.'

To avoid unnecessary waste, it's a good idea to use up what you already have if you can. ‘Using up cleaners before replacing them is ideal, but we’ve all left behind half-used bottles of cleaners that smell like a Mediterranean breeze. If your current cleaner works, finish it. If it doesn’t, dispose of it properly and move on,’ explains Lee Keet, Founder of Vapor Clean Ltd.

all, under stairs storage cupboards, assorted cleaning utensils, broom, dustpan and brush, bucket and mop, duster

Streamlining your cleaning products is also a good way to filter out anything that might be out of date and no longer effective. ‘When it’s time to replace products, do so if they start to smell odd or separate, like an old salad dressing. Most cleaners are effective for about one to two years, but bleach loses strength after about six months. Checking expiration dates and product effectiveness is smart,’ says Lee.

The cleaning products you do need

‘From my experience, keeping a simple kit with a few extra items on hand can make cleaning more effective and even a bit more enjoyable. With smart shopping and a little organisation, you can tackle the grime while enjoying fresh scents that make the task a little brighter.’

Cleaning alternatives such as baking soda and white vinegar can also take on an array of cleaning tasks and are often cheaper than mainstream cleaning products, and offer an eco-friendly alternative.

Ecover All Purpose Cleaner Lemongrass & Ginger Refill, 5l
Ecover All Purpose Cleaner Lemongrass & Ginger Refill, 5l

A good multi-surface cleaner is all you need to tackle most cleaning jobs. This is capable of cleaning your bathroom and kitchen sides - and this is one of Ideal Home's best rated cleaners.

Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser Spray – Extra Large (1 Litre) | Removes Grease & Oil From Kitchen & Bathroom Surfaces, Outdoor, Vehicles & Fabrics
Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser Spray

Tougher grime may require a degreaser to lift it. Elbow Grease's degreaser is designed to remove grease and oil from from kitchen's, bathroom surfaces, vehicles and fabrics.

Kilrock Mega-K Multi-Purpose Descaler 1 Litre (12 Doses) - Limescale Descaling for Kettles, Shower Heads & Coffee Machines - Biodegradable and Phosphate Free
Kilrock Mega-K Multi-Purpose Descaler 1 Litre

You will need a descaler to remove limsecale and hard water stains from your kettle, iron, shower head and toilet.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

