Do your cleaning products need a declutter? Experts weigh in on what you really need to clean your home

January has us all embracing new resolutions and generally aiming to be better versions of ourselves - and for a lot of us, this involves getting our homes in order.

By now, you’ll have seen hundreds of cleaning and decluttering methods promising to get your clutter under control. But while you might have already tackled the most popular areas, you might not have paid attention to your cleaning cupboard — and maybe it’s time to give them a clear out too.

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m always stocking up on the best cleaning products even if I don't need them — sometimes just because I like the scent listed on the bottle. If this sounds like you too, this is why you should consider decluttering your cleaning arsenal this month.

Why you should declutter your cleaning products

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Scott)

The start of a new year always spurs influencers to take to their social media and encouraging us to part with so much stuff in a mammoth declutter to set us on the right track for the year. The Project Pan decluttering method , which has gone viral on TikTok, is designed to persuade people to use up products before buying new ones. While it's primarily a beauty trend, the concept can be applied to cleaning products too, especially when you fall into the habit of buying more before you have used up what you already have.

‘It’s easy to accumulate cleaning products—whether it’s to tackle every possible task or out of habit and fear of not having the ‘right’ cleaner. With busy lives, we often overconsume without pausing to assess what’s truly needed. Most tasks can be handled with a few versatile, multi-purpose products,’ explains a spokesperson for Ecover .

With so many different options available on supermarket shelves, it’s easy to think you need hundreds of different cleaning products in order to effectively clean your home.

‘A variety of options can be tempting. That citrus-scented floor cleaner promising a streak-free finish might grab your attention. A good multipurpose cleaner will handle most tasks, though a descaler and degreaser are useful for tackling tougher grime.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To avoid unnecessary waste, it's a good idea to use up what you already have if you can. ‘Using up cleaners before replacing them is ideal, but we’ve all left behind half-used bottles of cleaners that smell like a Mediterranean breeze. If your current cleaner works, finish it. If it doesn’t, dispose of it properly and move on,’ explains Lee Keet, Founder of Vapor Clean Ltd .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Scott)

Streamlining your cleaning products is also a good way to filter out anything that might be out of date and no longer effective. ‘When it’s time to replace products, do so if they start to smell odd or separate, like an old salad dressing. Most cleaners are effective for about one to two years, but bleach loses strength after about six months. Checking expiration dates and product effectiveness is smart,’ says Lee.

The cleaning products you do need

‘From my experience, keeping a simple kit with a few extra items on hand can make cleaning more effective and even a bit more enjoyable. With smart shopping and a little organisation, you can tackle the grime while enjoying fresh scents that make the task a little brighter.’

Cleaning alternatives such as baking soda and white vinegar can also take on an array of cleaning tasks and are often cheaper than mainstream cleaning products, and offer an eco-friendly alternative.