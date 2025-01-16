Do your cleaning products need a declutter? Experts weigh in on what you really need to clean your home
We promise you do not need four different surface sprays...
January has us all embracing new resolutions and generally aiming to be better versions of ourselves - and for a lot of us, this involves getting our homes in order.
By now, you’ll have seen hundreds of cleaning and decluttering methods promising to get your clutter under control. But while you might have already tackled the most popular areas, you might not have paid attention to your cleaning cupboard — and maybe it’s time to give them a clear out too.
I’ll be the first to admit, I’m always stocking up on the best cleaning products even if I don't need them — sometimes just because I like the scent listed on the bottle. If this sounds like you too, this is why you should consider decluttering your cleaning arsenal this month.
Why you should declutter your cleaning products
The start of a new year always spurs influencers to take to their social media and encouraging us to part with so much stuff in a mammoth declutter to set us on the right track for the year. The Project Pan decluttering method, which has gone viral on TikTok, is designed to persuade people to use up products before buying new ones. While it's primarily a beauty trend, the concept can be applied to cleaning products too, especially when you fall into the habit of buying more before you have used up what you already have.
‘It’s easy to accumulate cleaning products—whether it’s to tackle every possible task or out of habit and fear of not having the ‘right’ cleaner. With busy lives, we often overconsume without pausing to assess what’s truly needed. Most tasks can be handled with a few versatile, multi-purpose products,’ explains a spokesperson for Ecover.
With so many different options available on supermarket shelves, it’s easy to think you need hundreds of different cleaning products in order to effectively clean your home.
‘A variety of options can be tempting. That citrus-scented floor cleaner promising a streak-free finish might grab your attention. A good multipurpose cleaner will handle most tasks, though a descaler and degreaser are useful for tackling tougher grime.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
To avoid unnecessary waste, it's a good idea to use up what you already have if you can. ‘Using up cleaners before replacing them is ideal, but we’ve all left behind half-used bottles of cleaners that smell like a Mediterranean breeze. If your current cleaner works, finish it. If it doesn’t, dispose of it properly and move on,’ explains Lee Keet, Founder of Vapor Clean Ltd.
Streamlining your cleaning products is also a good way to filter out anything that might be out of date and no longer effective. ‘When it’s time to replace products, do so if they start to smell odd or separate, like an old salad dressing. Most cleaners are effective for about one to two years, but bleach loses strength after about six months. Checking expiration dates and product effectiveness is smart,’ says Lee.
The cleaning products you do need
‘From my experience, keeping a simple kit with a few extra items on hand can make cleaning more effective and even a bit more enjoyable. With smart shopping and a little organisation, you can tackle the grime while enjoying fresh scents that make the task a little brighter.’
Cleaning alternatives such as baking soda and white vinegar can also take on an array of cleaning tasks and are often cheaper than mainstream cleaning products, and offer an eco-friendly alternative.
A good multi-surface cleaner is all you need to tackle most cleaning jobs. This is capable of cleaning your bathroom and kitchen sides - and this is one of Ideal Home's best rated cleaners.
Tougher grime may require a degreaser to lift it. Elbow Grease's degreaser is designed to remove grease and oil from from kitchen's, bathroom surfaces, vehicles and fabrics.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Saturated colours and a daring renovation have transformed this 200-year-old cottage
The new look makes the whole house feel bigger
By Alison Davidson
-
The new Ninja Swirl hasn't been announced for release in the UK yet — luckily we've already tested an alternative you can buy now
Get ready for unlimited Mr Whippy ice-creams at home
By Molly Cleary
-
This kitchen has been turned from dark and dated to romantic and cosy with a clever colour scheme and design tricks
Wall cabinets and dark worktops were holding this space back from its full potential
By Rebecca Knight
-
I tried OXO's cleverly-designed mop and bucket — they worked wonders on my laminate floor
I've never thought about investing in a decent mop and bucket until now
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tried the viral Coca-Cola hack to clean my loo — I was shocked at how easily it removed stubborn limescale and stains
My toilet bowl has never looked more spotless
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why TikTok's viral Project Pan decluttering challenge isn't just for beauty products – I'm trying it with scented candles to save money and reduce waste
The Project Pan challenge is taking over beauty TikTok – but should you finish your scented candle before buying a new one too?
By Sara Hesikova
-
What can I use instead of dishwasher tablets? Cleaning experts reveal the cheaper alternative that will leave your dishes sparkling
How to get machine-clean dishes without using a dishwasher tablet
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to get rid of dust — 7 easy tricks that'll leave your home spotless and prevent future build-up, according to cleaning experts
Say hello to a dust-free home
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is recluttering? This unconventional decluttering trend is causing a stir amongst the pros
Don’t clear out clutter, ‘curate’ it instead…
By Tara King
-
Is a wall-mounted or freestanding electric heater better? The differences to consider before wasting money on the wrong one
How to choose which one is best for your home, according to experts
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to reset your boiler when it locks out – why it happens and an easy expert-approved step-by-step to fix it
Is your heating not coming on? Your boiler could have gone into ‘lock out’
By Jenny McFarlane