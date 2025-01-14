Why TikTok's viral Project Pan decluttering challenge isn't just for beauty products – I'm trying it with scented candles to save money and reduce waste

January is the time everyone focuses on their New Year’s resolutions, creating new and better habits and also decluttering. So it’s no surprise that the ‘project pan’ challenge is currently one of the biggest trends on TikTok as it aligns perfectly with all of the above. And while this is primarily a beauty trend, I’m wondering if it should apply to other items – like scented candles.

The project pan trend is a decluttering method that encourages you to use up beauty, skincare and body products - everything from makeup to shower gels - and hit the ‘pan’ of the product before going out to buy a new one and start using it. A number of TikTok content creators like @lilly_claire8 - whose project pan video has amassed over 2.2 million views - have pledged to get rid of the excess amount of beauty products by following the project pan method in 2025.

But being someone with a whole cupboard dedicated to my collection of the best scented candles (and other home fragrance), is it time to apply the ‘project pan’ trend there too? While most people might not have an entire cupboard filled with candles, the majority certainly has more than one. So this is what candle and decluttering experts have to say on the matter.

What the experts say about the project pan trend for candles

‘The project pan concept should apply to anything you own,’ says Siân Pelleschi, founder of Sorted! and APDO president. ‘Use first, buy second. I know lots of clients who love a good candle, they provide mood, atmosphere and calm to a space. But do you really need to buy new candles you see before you’ve finished what you’ve got?’

That’s the point of view and decluttering tip of a professional organiser. But what does a candle expert say?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

‘While it's commendable to finish a candle before purchasing a new one, it's not strictly necessary as it might be with beauty products,’ says Sarah Bell, founder of Evermore. ‘Candles serve various purposes - aromatherapy, ambiance, or decor - and different scents can enhance different moods or occasions. Having a selection allows for flexibility and personalisation of your environment.’

As expected, the opinions on utilising the project pan decluttering trend on scented candles vary depending on who you ask. But even based on the experts’ opposing views, you and I can draw a conclusion as to how we could use this method on our stock of scented candles.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

How to use the project pan method on scented candles

As with most things, balance is the ideal path to take. In this case, that means that you don’t have to limit yourself to solely one scented candle at a time. But there is no reason to be buying and lighting a candle with a calming scent for the bedroom, for example, if you already have one. You can have a collection of a few candles with scents for different moods, seasons and for different spaces of your home.

And if you have a stock pile of candles, much like me, then you really shouldn’t be buying any more until you go through what you have.

‘If you have a stock-pile, just like with any item where you may buy in multiples, always use up what you’ve started first, then ‘shop your own shop’ before you look to buy more. You also need to consider where they would be kept as your store, so that you don’t accidentally buy more thinking you don’t have any,’ Siân says.

With my dedicated candle cupboard bursting at the seams, I am adopting a ‘one out, one in’ approach and I’ll make sure to keep the project pan challenge in mind as it is very effective at keeping waste to a minimum. Will you be giving it a try?