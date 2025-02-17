This clever hack will transform your stairs into storage - how to utilise the space you didn’t know existed
It's one of the smartest storage solutions we've seen
If you have a small home, a large family, or like me, accumulate a lot of stuff, then you’ll always be on the lookout to improve the storage in your home - which is why we’re obsessed with this influencer’s nifty under-the-stairs storage solution.
Taking hallway storage ideas to the next level, Instagram creator Emily Clare, also known as @coloursofnumberone, revealed how she turned her stairs into the ultimate hidden storage space.
In a viral video, Emily lifted her stairs to reveal a hidden compartment, housing shoes, wellies and other hallway bits and bobs you don't want out on display but need easy access to.
‘The storage really makes the most of every little bit of space under the stairs. We have a toilet under there already, and this just fills the gap in front, so no space is wasted,’ Emily revealed.
‘We can even tuck things under the bottom step! It's been a huge help since we've had a baby. Now all our shoes are hidden under here, and the pram can sit in what was the shoe cupboard! I don't know where that would have fit without this. I love that it's totally hidden - you'd never know it was there unless you really knew what to look for!’
Emily’s stair storage was fitted by Smart Space Stairs Storage, whose prices start at £278 for a bespoke kit designed to the dimensions of your stairs. While a pricer investment compared to other under stairs storage ideas, you can’t deny this is an impressive use of space.
It’s also a storage solution that has been adopted by the Ideal Home team, too. Content Director, Lindsey Davis has also made the most of her under-stairs space, adopting a similar, but more budget-friendly, storage solution.
‘When I had my kitchen replaced, I had an old set of open pine stairs boxed in as part of the work. This included plasterboarding the underside and adding ply infills on the risers,’ she said.
‘When the carpenter did the work I asked him to create an entry point in one of the risers so I had access to the void under the quarter-turn at the bottom of the stairs. It has given me approximately one cubic metre of space to stow all sorts, from my wellies and walking boots to spare bottles and containers of cleaning products, plus all of my reusable shopping bags.
‘I even have a small folding table under there. I bought a large folding crate (like this plastic folding crate, which is £11.99 from Amazon) to go under the stairs and keep things safely grouped together. It collapses so that I can get it in and out of the space without any problems, and it stops smaller items from rolling into spaces I can't reach.’
We love discovering new storage ideas to make your life easier - will you be giving this one a try?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
