Under stairs storage ideas can be difficult to nail down, not least because this slanted space is so awkward. Its limited head height and inability accommodate standard-sized furniture often means that it remains neglected and under-used. But it doesn’t need to be.

Perhaps you have an under stairs area that has zero storage. Or a space with badly-designed storage that just ends up cluttered and untidy. However, re-thinking your under stairs space could ensure that the entire ground floor becomes neater and more organised.

From bespoke built-ins or flat-pack options, to off-the-peg furniture and DIY shelving, our round-up of clever and affordable staircase ideas incorporating storage will soon have you sorted.

Under stairs storage ideas

1. Set up a colourful family storage hub

Make good use of an open under stair area by creating a wall of storage. Cover the back section of wall with pegboard panelling and paint a cheery shade. Then add a row of peg rail for hanging coats and jackets, slotting in a few single hooks here and there for keys or dog leads.

Give little ones somewhere to sit when they’re taking off shoes by slotting in a longline bench – tuck a few baskets underneath labelled up for different family members so they can chuck bits and bobs in.

How to paint a staircase

2. Access all areas

Leaving the under stair space open and not boxing it in with cupboards and doors allows access to the whole area so you can pack more storage into a tight space.

Short floating shelves fitted to the end wall give orderly storage for shoes and boots. Just arrange at different heights so you can slot them in. Add coat hooks on the adjoining wall, at staggered heights for storing longer coats, jackets and scarves.

3. Slot in a storage bench

Fitted storage is a permanent option and can work out pricey, so if you’re undecided, try an off-the-peg piece instead. A longline hallway bench with storage drawers or cubbies underneath will keep clutter hidden away and makes a cosy spot to sit tucked in under the stairs. Paint the wall behind a dark moody shade and add a row of plush cushions on top.

Buy now: Sussex shoe bench in storm grey, £425, Cotswold Company

4. Maximise space with pull-out storage drawers

Use under stair space to its full potential by opting for a bespoke storage arrangement. Awkwardly-shaped end space tends to be inaccessible and often gets wasted, but this system uses every inch with clever angled cupboards and pull-out drawers that are a perfect fit.

Generously-sized drawers are great for shoes, bags and bulky items, while taller end cupboards give stowing space for coats, jackets or the ironing board and vacuum cleaner.

Single drawer units start from £649 including installation at Clever Closet.

5. Invest in bespoke built-to-fit storage

Solve the problem of an awkwardly-shaped under stair area by having storage custom-built to fit. Full-length cupboards look sleek and streamlined and will keep outerwear and other household clutter hidden away out of sight.

Although it can be costly, having storage custom-built means that the interior can be kitted out to suit specific storage needs, whether that’s rails and racks for clothing and shoes or shelves and cubbies for dining kit or kitchenware.

6. Try built-in coat cubbies

Easy-access cubbies offer a less-costly alternative to fully-fitted cupboards that can easily be put together by a handyman or carpenter.

Angled sections like these are built to fit the slant of the stairs and give different-sized coat cubbies for mum, dad and little ones. Add a couple of benches underneath for extra storage and seating space.

7. Do it yourself with modular storage

For a super-affordable option that’s a doddle to put together, too, opt for modular cube storage to fill under stair space efficiently. Single cubes can be stacked in sections, going higher each time, to create a staggered effect.

A roll-out trolley is another great option. Fill it with everything you need for the kids’ craft projects, cleaning materials or laundry equipment like the iron. Wheel it out when you need it, and hide it away in one swift movement when you’re done.

Buy now: Kallax cube, £15, Ikea

8. Build in a cosy reading nook

Combine under stair storage with a reading corner idea, so family members can tuck themselves away and snuggle up with a good book.

A longline cupboard at one end makes good use of height and gives somewhere to store coats or stash the vacuum cleaner. While large pull-out drawers at the bottom give lots of stowing space for books or bulky bits and pieces. Top with a cushioned pad so it’s comfy to sit on.

9. Slot in an under stairs office

Create office storage and desk space with a built-in arrangement under the stairs. Make use of the awkward angle by adapting a couple of flat-pack kitchen cabinets to fit. A tall larder unit at one end, combined with a short base unit at the other, give plenty of drawer and cupboard space for office kit and stationery. Finish off with a length of worktop to create a desk.

10. Arrange furniture by height

In this clever break-away study area, furniture has been placed to fill the space to the max. Storage for books and other essentials is created by slotting in a tall shelf against the end wall. Just make sure it’s narrow enough so that it doesn’t jut out.

A slimline desk or console table will tuck neatly under the stairs without getting in the way of people passing through. And finally, a basket for books and magazines fills the tightest of gaps nicely.