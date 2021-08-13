Shopping edit – 6 kitchen dressers that are both practical and stylish

The humble kitchen dresser is so often the unsung hero of the kitchen. This classic furniture piece provides handy extra storage for glasses, tableware, crockery and tabletop textiles – acting as a hub for the everyday items that every kitchen needs. Whether you’re working with a small kitchen or a large space that needs filling, the kitchen dresser is a handy addition to a space, for ensuring your kitchen looks neat and tidy.

There’s something so pleasing about a beautifully arranged kitchen dresser. How satisfying is it to display all your favourite pieces of china and treasured finds in one place? And so practical, too. Whether your dream kitchen dresser has minimal visible shelving, lots of hidden cupboard space or a few drawers for your utensils, it’d be smart to buy one based on what you specifically need to store. Perhaps that’s clunky pots and pans, or your favourite plates, some fancy glassware or your extensive vase collection?

If space isn’t an issue, choose a large-scale dresser to create a real style statement – especially stunning in generous open-plan living spaces to showcase your best china and elegant glassware. Limited on space? Opt for a compact design that offers optimum storage in a streamlined fashion.

It’s not essential that the dresser matches your kitchen cabinetry, but it should complement it. Choosing a dresser in a contrasting shade gives the kitchen a bespoke feel and makes it more of a statement piece of furniture. Consider the current trend for darker shades of navy and grey to really add a wow factor, it’s less of a commitment than painting the kitchen cabinetry.

There are no rules to say kitchen dressers always have to stay in the kitchen, too. In fact, the stylish designs we’ve picked and featured below would work perfectly in a dining room, too. From an on-trend dark design to a mid-century modern dresser, we’ve found something to suit all tastes. Be inspired by our pick of the best kitchen dressers to enhance your room of choice.

The best kitchen dressers