Best plate bowls 2022 - the plowls that make dining more stylish
Prefer eating out of plate bowls? Us too. Here are our favourites for pasta, noodles, dessert and more
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
So many dinner occasions call for a plate bowl. Whether it's to serve up a homemade carbonara or to tuck into an apple crumble, things just taste better when they're served in one of these dishes. With a wide surface area (like a plate), but raised edges (like a bowl), these hybrids are the perfect match for pasta, stir-fried noodles and so much more.
It's not just us who have noticed that there's been a huge rise in the popularity of plate bowls. The quality cookware brand ProCook (opens in new tab) has noticed a 108% rise in the popularity of its Oslo range, which features plate bowls, in the past year with people choosing to invest in homeware that really suits their eating habits.
With that in mind, we've rounded up our pick of the best plate bowls so that you can add a set to your dinnerware collection, all of which will make serving up once you've dazzled with the best cast iron cookware a whole lot prettier. Our standout favourites are from Our Place, John Lewis and Homesense, but there's a whole host of plowls to use from, so get scrolling to find your new dinner-time match.
The award for most gorgeous plate bowl out there has to go to Our Place. Their whole dinnerware set is incredible, but these plate bowls take the biscuit - and are perfect for pasta and salad. Available in five dreamy pastel colours, this is the plate bowl you need in your life.
This is my dream dessert plowl. Just look at the wonderful colours on these glass plates! You can pick them up with white, amber and rose spots, and they're all handmade. I can picture no better vessel for a slice of homemade pie.
ProCook has that high quality feel that is essential when it comes to dinnerware, and these pasta bowls are no different. With an oatmeal reactive glaze finish, they're an understated touch to add to your kitchen, and have a one year guarantee too.
Emma Bridgewater is arguably the queen of aesthetically pleasing mugs, and she might just have taken the crown for plate bowls too. These are perfect for serving up midweek meals but would also look the part at your next dinner party. We're sold.
Need something a little darker to match your existing dinnerware? Welcome these matte black beauties to your collection and you won't regret it the next time you're serving up dinner. They're also a great affordable price if you're shopping on a budget.
This is more of a serving plate bowl, but it's still absolutely gorgeous and worth a spot at your next soiree. Handmade with a rustic woodland inspired design, this is the pick if you're going all out to impress with your selection of plate bowl hybrid.
We LOVE the idea behind the BuyMeOnce website (which is ensuring every purchase you make is built to last) and these Denby bowls are no exception. They are the perfect plowl shape and have an incredible 10 year guarantee.
Le Creuset are one of the best brands out there for cookware and dinnerware (and those gorgeous salt and pepper shakers), meaning that it's no surprise that these plowls are equally wonderful. You can pick them up in seven different colours too.
These plate bowls have been designed by Swoon (who you might be more familiar with for their iterations of the best sofas) and we think you can tell, as they are absolutely to die for. Pick them up in pink, charcoal or grey.
How we chose the best plate bowls
Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
We love plate bowls at Ideal Home and have covered how we think they are going to be the next big thing in dinnerware in 20223. We've tested a selection of these plate bowls ourselves, even using the Our Place midi bowls at our test centre to showcase foods that we've cooked up. We will endeavour to test as many of these products as we can in the coming months so that we can report back on the value for money and longevity of each purchase.
To collate this edit, we also looked at user reviews, guarantees and the specifications of each product, so that you know that you can trust us before you click ahead to buy one of these plowls. Below you can read more about who put this edit together, as part of our commitment to how we test the products we feature on Ideal Home.
Molly is the Ecommerce Editor for Ideal Home and is always on the lookout for the next must-buy product for your home. Covering all things appliance related, with an emphasis on small appliances, she regularly joins Millie at Future's Test Facility in Reading to thoroughly put products through their paces. She also covers cookware and dinnerware, as is the case with one of her favourite homeware buys: plowls.
From this list she owns the Our Place midi plates, which are quite rightfully the pride of her kitchen table at every mealtime.