The most popular coffee machine 2024 - this is the model everyone has been upgrading to this year
These are the quality coffee machines that have been keeping our readers caffeiniated all year long
2024 has been a big year for at-home coffee machines. As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've seen launch after launch from huge brands like De'Longhi and Sage as well as a new first-ever espresso machine from Ninja.
And it's clearly translated into a shift into the kind of coffee machines that our readers are buying too. Whilst the best coffee machines come in many different types, shapes and sizes, the one thing that almost all of our top-selling coffee machines all had in common is that they were some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market.
That means that our readers have been enjoying freshly ground coffee straight from their machine with a milk frother to make an at-home cafe set up a reality rather than just a dream. Without further ado, here are the three bestselling machines that you've been using to caffeinate in style at home.
Most popular coffee machine 2024 - the Sage Barista Express Impress
Our readers are interested in the best of the best, a fact that is made obvious by the fact that our bestselling coffee machine by far is Sage's Barista Express Impress. This is our top-rated coffee machine ever, with features that will impress any coffee expert but with controls easy enough for a beginner to grasp too.
Ideal Home's most popular coffee machines - runners up
This De'Longhi machine was the product most lauded by our expert reviewer Helen McCue this year. She called it, in her review, 'possibly the best designed, nicest looking and best perorming automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine' she's ever tried. High praise indeed and clearly Ideal Home's readers were swayed as this product was hugely popular.
It's such a wide-ranging machine and really will give you barista-style hot and cold coffee at home at the push of a button. Very clever and very sleek!
Our third bestselling machine was the Lavazza Deśea, another sure bet for latte lovers but this time one of the best pod coffee machines. With an integrated milk frother it's still great for long drinks but it also brings the affordability into this list of bestsellers, with the lowest RRP by far.
In our Lavazz Deśea review we tried out all of the various milky and non-milky coffees on offer and were impressed with the controls on this one and how extensive the drinks options were. Our price-savvy Ideal Home readers have snapped up a good one here!
It wouldn't be an Ideal Home bestsellers list without a Ninja feature. The brand's debut espresso machine was a serious hit in my kitchen in my Ninja Luxe Café review and has been a sell out success online too. Though the £549.99 price tag is bound to put shoppers off for what you're getting, I'm inclined to say that the price is a bit of a steal.
This machine has the best automatic milk frother I've ever tried including the ability to actually produce microfoam and the user-friendly elements of the interface mean that anyone can pick up barista skills easily. Though it's rarely been in stock this year, our Ninja-loyal Ideal Home readers have clearly been keen to pick it up when they can!
2024 was a good year for at home lattes across the board for our readers. Here's to hoping 2025 has even more coffee!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
