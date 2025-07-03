This Jamie Oliver iced coffee hack just saved my mornings in the heatwave – it couldn't be easier to do

Very little gets between me and my morning coffee – but in heatwave temperatures even the biggest ice cubes can melt fast, leaving a lacklustre iced latte as a result.

That's where this iced coffee hack courtesy of Jamie Oliver HQ has saved my iced coffees this past week, by freezing cubes of coffee for my drinks rather than water. Especially when using one of the best coffee machines to whip up the cubes, this is one of the easiest hacks I've ever tried in my kitchen.

Here's how it works via this TikTok from Jamie Oliver.

The first part of this hack is spreading any syrup you might be having in your coffee with a handheld milk frother. I know, I know, having syrup in your coffee is very controversial (a sin for coffee purists), but I think it's a fun treat in the summer.

I tried this step myself with a gadget I've recently obtained, Salter's bargain handheld frother for just £14.99 via Amazon. As per the video, you're meant to start by allowing the syrup to pool at the bottom and then slowly bringing the frother up from the bottom to create lines. I have to say this was a huge fail on my part, maybe because my syrup was too thin, so I moved onto the important part - the coffee.

Using my ice cube tray from Amazon (£9.99 for 2) to freeze my coffee cubes. (Image credit: Future)

I made my own frozen coffee cubes, which I'd prepped 24 hours earlier. I brewed an americano using my current machine, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro, which I previewed in my first look at its features. It's very easy to use and brews a lovely coffee.

(Image credit: Future)

The cubes came out well, having a lovely glaze to them. I popped them in the cup and added over cold frothed milk made using the automatic milk features on the Ninja coffee machine.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was a total success and my coffee stayed cold for much longer than usual, even through my morning meeting. One thing I would say if you're looking to avoid one of my previous iced coffee mistakes is to invest in a better cup for keeping your drink cold for longer. The one currently at the very top of my wishlist is this one from Frank Green via Amazon for £34.95 – it even features a metal straw!

All in all then this is a Jamie Oliver hack I can definitely recommend for this summer. Will you be trying this one at home to cool your coffee down?