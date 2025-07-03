This Jamie Oliver iced coffee hack just saved my mornings in the heatwave – it couldn't be easier to do
It's seen me through the heatwave
Very little gets between me and my morning coffee – but in heatwave temperatures even the biggest ice cubes can melt fast, leaving a lacklustre iced latte as a result.
That's where this iced coffee hack courtesy of Jamie Oliver HQ has saved my iced coffees this past week, by freezing cubes of coffee for my drinks rather than water. Especially when using one of the best coffee machines to whip up the cubes, this is one of the easiest hacks I've ever tried in my kitchen.
Here's how it works via this TikTok from Jamie Oliver.
The first part of this hack is spreading any syrup you might be having in your coffee with a handheld milk frother. I know, I know, having syrup in your coffee is very controversial (a sin for coffee purists), but I think it's a fun treat in the summer.
I tried this step myself with a gadget I've recently obtained, Salter's bargain handheld frother for just £14.99 via Amazon. As per the video, you're meant to start by allowing the syrup to pool at the bottom and then slowly bringing the frother up from the bottom to create lines. I have to say this was a huge fail on my part, maybe because my syrup was too thin, so I moved onto the important part - the coffee.
I made my own frozen coffee cubes, which I'd prepped 24 hours earlier. I brewed an americano using my current machine, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro, which I previewed in my first look at its features. It's very easy to use and brews a lovely coffee.
The cubes came out well, having a lovely glaze to them. I popped them in the cup and added over cold frothed milk made using the automatic milk features on the Ninja coffee machine.
It was a total success and my coffee stayed cold for much longer than usual, even through my morning meeting. One thing I would say if you're looking to avoid one of my previous iced coffee mistakes is to invest in a better cup for keeping your drink cold for longer. The one currently at the very top of my wishlist is this one from Frank Green via Amazon for £34.95 – it even features a metal straw!
All in all then this is a Jamie Oliver hack I can definitely recommend for this summer. Will you be trying this one at home to cool your coffee down?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
