'Astonishing value for money' - ProCook's sellout coffee machines are back in stock and I'm recommending them to all my friends
This brand's sell-out machines are available to buy once more
Investing in your at-home coffee set-up can be seriously expensive, but it doesn't have to be with the restock of ProCook's coffee range. The brand's range of machines, two of which I've tried, are now available to buy from the ProCook website again after being sold out for months.
While my ProCook Barista bean-to-cup espresso machine review and pod coffee machine review have the full details, the bottom line is that if you're in the market for the best coffee machine to transform your mornings at home, this is a brand seriously worth checking out.
The cheapest in the range is the ProCook Espresso Machine for £199, (this doesn't have a built-in grinder), then there's the bean-to-cup version for £399 and the Elite version for £599. You can find a closer look at the products that have been restocked below.
Pick up one of the best coffee grinders with this machine and you'll have secured a quality home café set up for way less than the usual price-tag.
These machines initially came out back in February and after being hugely successful with customers, sold out in the spring. I've been wanting to recommend these machines to friends looking for an affordable bean-to-cup machine for months now, so I'm certainly glad to see all three of them currently available to buy.
The customer reviews speak for themselves too. The Barista Elite has a 4.5 rating at the time of writing, with one reviewer saying 'Overall, this machine has exceeded my expectations. It’s user-friendly, budget-friendly, and delivers barista-style coffee at home.'
Another said that the Barista version is 'Astonishing value for money compared to brand leaders', and added that they'd had 'superb results' from using it.
Could you be tempted into setting up a barista-worthy coffee station in your kitchen with one of these machines?
