I'm shocked by how cheap the OG Ninja Luxe Café is thanks to this deal – it's £220 cheaper than the new Pro version

Ninja's ever-popular bean-to-cup espresso machine is now available for its lowest price ever, with the Luxe Café now available on Amazon for £479.00, down from £549.99.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor (and proud owner of this machine myself as per my Ninja espresso machine review), I've been watching the price alerts on the Luxe Café closely (and cross-referencing it with CamelCamelCamel, a great price history tool). £479 is by far the cheapest this machine has ever been, with a total discount of 13% off – with £70.99 to be saved. It's also £220.99 cheaper than the new Pro version, which is £699.99 from Ninja.

So, if this iteration of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines has been on your list for a while, here's why now is a great time to take it off your wishlist for good.

Amazon isn't the only place this machine is on sale, if you'd prefer to shop around, though it is the cheapest price I can find (by far). At John Lewis, the Luxe Café is £499.00.

The brand is running its own sale this week too, with a range of summer deals on the Ninja website, including a free travel mug with purchase of the Luxe Café and the new upgraded version which I covered in my first look, the Luxe Café Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

The arrival of the new Luxe Café Pro (which features an integrated tamper for reduced mess and a larger milk jug) means I'm predicting we might see more discounts in the future on the OG version of the espresso machine.

It's not the only coffee machine deal out there this week on Amazon either, with things gearing up before the arrival of July's Prime Day (which has been announced for July 8th until July 11th). This Philips bean-to-cup deal is a steal for anyone who would prefer a totally automatic option, while this Lavazza pod machine price slash will appeal to anyone on a budget.

If it's a new coffee set-up you're after, it seems right now is definitely a good time to shop. Could any of these machines take your fancy?