I've tested dozens of air fryers and this is the one I'll be cooking Christmas dinner in this year
It has the versatility of Ninja's FlexDrawer without the price tag
Cooking Christmas dinner is the ultimate test of an air fryer. If your air fryer is your most used appliance year-round but isn't up to scratch on the big day your festive meal will feel a huge knock-on effect.
That's why this year I've upgraded my air fryer just in time for cooking the most high-stakes meal of the season. As a Kitchen Appliance Editor, I've tested dozens of the best air fryers and my usual pick is the small but delightful Our Place Wonder Oven (which I gave a deserved 4 stars to in my review), but for cooking a turkey and a Christmas ham, I knew I was going to have to size up for the occasion.
That's why when I was sent the COSORI TwinFry to review, I was more than happy to get stuck in for a practice run of air frying before the big day. Here's how I got on with this relatively affordable yet very large air fryer which strikes a real design resemblance to the 5-star Ideal Home-approved Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer.
This air fryer can be configured into one 'Grandzone' that holds 10 litres or two smaller cooking zones. That means it'll have Christmas dinner covered.
COSORI TwinFry Christmas dinner test-run
This air fryer is Christmas dinner worthy mainly thanks to the versatility of its design. It's a late addition to this year's wave of multi-zone air fryers, which if you don't already know, are air fryers that can be configured in multiple different ways to suit your cooking needs.
If you need to cook a turkey say, you can use this air fryers 10 litre 'Grandzone' with no configuration neccesary. Alternatively, if you need to cook the sprouts and the pigs in blankets at two different temperatures for two different amounts of time then you can simply pop the divider in the middle and voila: you've got yourself one of the best dual zone air fryers.
It's a genius and family-friendly design at the best of times, but at Christmastime, it's especially appealing.
You can fit an entire chicken (and therefore probably a small turkey) into the 'GrandZone'. As part of my test runs on this appliance before Christmas, I tested out how well it can fit my baking dishes, as I rely on these for all sorts of family-sized dinners in December.
A fish pie in one of my biggest dishes was an easy fit and was far faster to cook than it would've been in my oven. Being able to effortlessly switch to the grill function to get the cheese on top bubbling was another huge plus too.
This air fryer has a total of eight functions (air fry, roast, bake, reheat, grill, dry, SyncCook and SyncFinish). Beyond the obvious functions, another secret weapon this air fryer has is the ability to dehydrate as it means you can learn how to dehydrate fruit in your air fryer in order to make your own orange garlands and to adorn your Christmassy cocktails.
With this air fryer in my cooking arsenal I think cooking Christmas dinner this year is going to be a much smoother ride than before. After all, half of the struggle is just finding space for everything to cook!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
