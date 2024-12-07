How to dehydrate fruit in an air fryer - experts reveal the easy method to follow for wreaths and garlands
Dehydrated fruit is the missing ingredient for your Christmas decorations this year
Dehydrated fruit is a simple and effective way to create beautiful Christmas garlands and wreaths. While traditionally you'd either have to buy a pack of dried orange slices or pop them in the oven for hours, an easier alternative is learning how to dehydrate fruit in an air fryer.
Whether you want to learn how to dehydrate orange slices in an air fryer or shake things up with lime or apple slices to spruce up your Christmas garland ideas. You should be able to achieve that with one of the best air fryers, as long as it reaches the low temperature required or has a dehydrating function.
It’s not just garlands either, dehydrated fruit can be used to adorn your festive cocktails, garnish desserts or even just to snack on. Here's the best way to do it.
What you'll need
- An air fryer with a dehydrator setting or can be set to 55–60°C
- You choosen fruit - oranges, apples and limes all work well
- Sharp knife
The Ninja FlexDrawer is Ideal Home's best-rated air fryer. It comes with a dehydration setting so you can sit back and let this air fryer do all the work.
It may not have a dehydration setting but this is a fantastic budget air fryer and our reviewer had excellent cooking results. To dehydrate fruit, put it on the lowest temperature setting.
This air fryer also has a dehydration setting for added ease. It's two drawers means you can dehydrate two different batches of fruit at the same time.
1. Slice your fruit
'Wash and dry your fruit thoroughly, then slice it evenly, about 6mm thick. Uniform slices help the fruit dehydrate properly and prevent uneven drying,' says Dean Harper, Chef at Harper Fine Dining.
A sharp knife is essential to get nice neat slices. You can also try scoring a few oranges to dry them whole, but the process will take a bit longer.
2. Set the air fryer to lowest temperature
Fruit needs to be dehydrated at a low temperature over a couple of hours for the best results. Some air fryers, like the Ninja Foodi Max, feature a dehydrating setting which works at a low temperature to remove moisture from the fruit. The dehydration setting will typically set the time and temperature your fruit needs to hydrate.
However, if you don’t have an air fryer with a dehydration setting don’t worry - simply pop your fruit in the air fryer and set it to the lowest temperature, ideally 55–60°C.
3. Spread out evenly and wait
Pop the slices into the air fryer, Dean says to 'arrange them in a single layer so the air can circulate freely.'
Once they're in all you have to do is wait, and regularly check the fruit - every hour or so - to avoid burning.
'This process usually takes 8 to 12 hours. Compared to traditional dehydrators, air fryers offer a compact and efficient way to dry fruit,’ says Dean.
‘I dehydrated oranges in an air fryer last year to make a very inexpensive Christmas garland at home and it was so easy to do,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor.
'The trick is that you need to dry the oranges out low and slow by picking the lowest possible temperature and leaving them for a long time. Once that's done you can thread your slices onto a garland - plus, the whole process makes your house smell divine!'
Ninja Kitchen recommends adding glycerine to your fruit - if making a Christmas decoration - to make it last longer.
What is the best fruit to use?
Oranges, limes and apples are all classic fruits to dehydrate as decorations at Christmas time. But you can try other fruits too if your goal is more for culinary purposes than decorating.
‘Certain fruits work especially well for this. Stone fruits like plums and apricots turn soft and chewy, mango becomes wonderfully tangy, and apples or pears are reliable classics. Steer clear of high-water fruits like watermelon, which can end up too flimsy, and prick small fruits like blueberries to help them dry evenly,’ recommends Dean.
‘For an extra twist, try adding spices. Cinnamon pairs beautifully with apple slices, while a sprinkle of lime on mango can brighten its flavour. Dehydrating fruit in this way isn’t just a technique—it’s a creative way to elevate their natural taste.’
Using an air fryer is a fuss-free method for achieving beautiful dehydrated fruit that also makes your home smell delicious - will you be giving it a try?
