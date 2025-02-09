How to sell your old kitchen when doing a kitchen renovation — it could be worth more than you think

There’s no doubt, renovating your kitchen is spenny. If you’re looking for ways to offset the dent in your bank balance, selling your old kitchen can prove a clever way to recoup some pennies. Whether it’s a complete kitchen, a few decent cabinets, or even just the kitchen sink, selling rather than binning is the smart choice all-round.

If you’re looking into how to buy a secondhand kitchen , you’ll find loads of great options online, from private sellers to specialist dealers. Many homeowners looking to upgrade are seeking a more environmentally responsible alternative to buying brand new. Or, like you, they may just be hoping to save a few quid!

Selling your kitchen isn’t the only way you’ll save some money. Interiors author and columnist Kate Watson-Smyth , who sold her old kitchen via Rehome , explains: ‘Your current kitchen is a financial liability, with rip and skip services charging roughly £500 for the average kitchen, even if you don’t make thousands, you’re still saving money.’

So, along with the price tag of a new kitchen increasing every year, it’s well worth exploring ways to get cashback on your existing cabinets and components. If you’re working on budget kitchen ideas , selling your old kitchen is a great way to stretch your funds further while also reducing landfill waste and supporting sustainability.

How much can you sell a secondhand kitchen for?

We all know that when considering how much does a new kitchen cost , the price varies widely based on several factors – and the same applies when selling a secondhand kitchen. Brand, condition and style are the main determiners of value, as well as factors like location, removal ease and scale (how many units are available).

Used kitchen sold by Rehome (Image credit: Rehome)

‘As a rule of thumb, most well-known high street brands have a life span of around 15 years. The closer the kitchen is to the end of its life, the less it is worth. However, if the kitchen is above average price/quality when purchased, the life span is extended and therefore the value higher pre-loved,’ explains Helen Lord, co-founder of Rehome.

‘Our most desirable preloved kitchens are from premium brands such as Tom Howley, deVOL, and Neptune which can sell for upwards of £15,000 pre-loved, the least desirable being unbranded DIY kitchens that would have a minimum resale value of £0 - £1,000.’

Solid wood or painted Shaker-style kitchens that have been well cared for, especially those in neutral colours, tend to sell like hotcakes. You might find it harder to shift a more niche or out-dated design for a decent wedge, but there could still be a home in need – even if it’s just for garage or laundry room storage.

Helen Lord Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Rehome In 2010 Helen Lord co-founded Rehome.co.uk [previously Used Kitchen Exchange], a UK-based BCorp company, to resell used and ex-display kitchens, bathrooms, and interiors. Rehome helps homeowners save money while promoting sustainability.

Where can you sell a secondhand kitchen?

There are more ways to sell your old kitchen than you might think. Each has its pros and cons, and, when deciding, it’s worth working out how much time and energy you’re willing to put into the process.

When you are renovating a kitchen, sometimes a speedy and convenient sell for less is preferable to holding out for a few extra pounds.

ONLINE MARKETPLACES Websites and Apps like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor and Gumtree are popular for selling secondhand kitchens. They enable you to reach a large audience and set your own price, but you’ll need to handle enquiries, including many timewasters, negotiations and collection/delivery. Then there’s the tedious issue of spammers and con-artists.

Websites and Apps like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor and Gumtree are popular for selling secondhand kitchens. They enable you to reach a large audience and set your own price, but you’ll need to handle enquiries, including many timewasters, negotiations and collection/delivery. Then there’s the tedious issue of spammers and con-artists. SECONDHAND KITCHEN SPECIALISTS Companies such as The Used Kitchen Company, Rehome, Love My Kitchen and Used Kitchen Hub specialise in reselling old and ex-display kitchens. Popular services include valuation, dismantling and collection, and they’ll often liaise with potential buyers on your behalf, taking the hassle out of negotiations. Most work on a commission basis but they can usually command higher prices and attract a wider audience of serious buyers.

Companies such as The Used Kitchen Company, Rehome, and specialise in reselling old and ex-display kitchens. Popular services include valuation, dismantling and collection, and they’ll often liaise with potential buyers on your behalf, taking the hassle out of negotiations. Most work on a commission basis but they can usually command higher prices and attract a wider audience of serious buyers. LOCAL CLASSIFIEDS & GROUPS Sticking to local online and offline groups, including local newsletters or even school and work WhatsApp groups, can help find buyers in your area. Consider the noticeboards at your local convenience store, church or community halls, too. Not all potential buyers have an online presence. This can make collection easier, but profit expectations may be lower compared to those of specialist resellers.

Sticking to local online and offline groups, including local newsletters or even school and work WhatsApp groups, can help find buyers in your area. Consider the noticeboards at your local convenience store, church or community halls, too. Not all potential buyers have an online presence. This can make collection easier, but profit expectations may be lower compared to those of specialist resellers. SALVAGE YARDS & RECLAMATION YARDS Some architectural salvage yards and furniture auction businesses may buy good-quality kitchens, especially if they have desirable benefits, for example original retro design or solid wood structures. They may offer a lower price to cover their own risks and ensure a profit but, as they often have their own furniture vans, they can get the kitchen out of your way quickly.

Some architectural salvage yards and furniture auction businesses may buy good-quality kitchens, especially if they have desirable benefits, for example original retro design or solid wood structures. They may offer a lower price to cover their own risks and ensure a profit but, as they often have their own furniture vans, they can get the kitchen out of your way quickly. BUILDERS AND TRADESPEOPLE Ask your builder, architect or even the designer of your in-coming kitchen if they know anyone who would like to buy your old one. These people often hear about projects that could be in need, like a local landlord renovating student flats or someone a community centre looking for extra storage. You may not get much but this can be a good option if your out-going kitchen is less desirable on the looks front, but too good for a one-way trip to the skip.

How do you get an old kitchen ready to sell?

The more time and effort you put into getting your old kitchen ready to sell, the more interest you will get and the more you can expect to make. ‘Stage your kitchen for sale as you would your home if you were putting it onto the market,’ recommends Helen Lord, co-founder of Rehome .

‘After giving your kitchen a thorough clean and tidy, measure the overall dimensions and list each cabinet size (height, width and depth). Be sure to list and photograph any significant damage, as well as taking images inside all the cabinets. Include any original paperwork or user manuals you have saved in your sales listing as these will add value.’

(Image credit: Preloved re-installed Neptune kitchen bought via Rehome)

Take clear, well-lit photos, ideally in daylight to show the colour more accurately. Go for at least two hero shots, showing everything in one view, and then home in on key features, good and bad. Buyers respect honesty in a listing, and being upfront about any issues will help prevent the sale from falling through.

If you sell your kitchen via a specialist reseller, they will often do all the measuring and photography for you as part of their marketing survey but it’s important to make sure it’s sparkling clean and looking its best. If possible, touch up the paint work and repair any minor issues, like a wonky door or missing handle.

Decide in advance if you’re prepared to dismantle the kitchen yourself or let the buyer handle it. If you are hiring a professional, factor in the cost when setting your price. Ditto collection/courier fees.

How long does it take to sell a secondhand kitchen?

That’s a tough one to answer as each sale is unique. ‘It’s rather like the idiom ‘how long is a ball of string’!’ says Looeeze Grossman, Founder and CEO of The Used Kitchen Company . ‘We generally suggest four-six weeks of lead time before you can anticipate a sale – but it really does depend on the quality and appeal of your kitchen.’

When renovating her own kitchen in London, Amanda Ershon sold her old units via The Used Kitchen Company and was lucky to find a buyer within a few weeks. ‘Not only was it an effortless way to recoup a significant sum to put towards my new kitchen, but it also felt great knowing that my old kitchen was being given a second life rather than going to landfill,’ she recalls. ‘The process was incredibly quick and straightforward, we had a professional dismantler, which made all the difference. Everything was carefully removed and wrapped and sent off to its new home with minimal disruption.’

Looeeze Grossman Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of The Used Kitchen Company Looeeze Grossman founded The Used Kitchen Company in 2005 to prevent used and ex-display kitchens from ending up in landfill. TUKC now sells for over 1,400 showrooms, saving nearly 40,000 tonnes of waste. A sustainability leader, she launched the Kitchen Passport in 2021 to promote kitchen recycling.

If you need a quick sale, pricing low and offering delivery options can help speed things up. Listing your kitchen across multiple platforms can also help but do keep track of any interest as it’s easy to get in a muddle and miss messages.

It can also be worth looking at local storage options and costs, as some buyers might be more attracted to a kitchen if you’re willing to facilitate storage until they’re ready to install (but make sure you get a decent deposit or the entire payment, depending on the circumstances).

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Can you sell kitchen wall cabinets secondhand?

If you are planning to go for a more open look, perhaps switching wall cabinets for shelving, don’t send those cupboards to the tip! Many buyers look for individual units, including wall cabinets, especially if they match an existing kitchen or want to add extra storage somewhere that perfect coordination isn’t so important.

‘Although we only sell complete kitchens at The Used Kitchen Company, you can definitely try selling parts of a kitchen, as long as they are in good used condition, particularly if it’s a popular brand or model as someone may well be looking to increase their existing cupboard space,’ says Looeeze. ‘Secondhand wall cabinets are also popular for use in garages, utility rooms and even garden sheds. Facebook Marketplace is always a good place to try and sell them.’

It can be worth listing wall cabinets individually, with full measurements and photos inside and out, rather than as a job lot. Better to sell one or two, than none!

Can you sell other individual parts of a kitchen secondhand?

Of course! All manner of individual components may prove valuable to someone. After all, ‘one man’s junk and another man’s treasure’. If your cabinets are tired or trashed, it can be worth stripping down your kitchen for any sellable assets before you dispose of them.

Obvious contenders include handles and knobs, worktops, sinks and taps and any lighting and appliances in good working order. Some people will also take things like plinths, shelves and old flooring off your hands for a few pounds, which will save you the bother of disposal.

‘These days there seems to be a market for anything and everything, although it’s always important to bear in mind that branded products generally fetch better prices,’ says Looeeze. ‘Whether you have a single appliance or a selection of cupboard handles, if it is in good working condition and priced competitively there’s normally someone looking. Giving these items a second life not only reduces waste but also helps keep them out of landfill, making sustainability a practical choice as well as a responsible one.’

Even if you think something won’t sell, it’s worth listing on a free site that doesn’t take commission – you may be surprised by the response!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

FAQs

How to give away an old kitchen?

If selling your old kitchen isn’t viable, giving it away can be a great way to ensure it avoids being dumped in landfill. List locally on sites like Facebook Marketplace (look for groups that specialise in free items), Gumtree and Preloved.

When offering a kitchen for free, be up front about how you would like it to be removed and taken away. Be clear about whether you are happy to help dismantle, and how soon you need it gone. It’s usually best to offer it on a ‘first come, first served’ basis to avoid timewasters. Giving your kitchen away can save you from disposal costs and supports sustainability.

Can you donate kitchen wall cabinets in the UK?

Yes, you can often donate kitchen wall cabinets in the UK, provided they are in good, solid condition. Not all charities accept furniture, so it’s worth checking before you take them in and find out if they offer a collection service. Try the British Heart Foundation , Habitat for Humanity , and Emmaus . Also check for any local charities supporting the community, who may be interested in taking your kitchen wall cabinets for reuse or resell.

Selling your old kitchen is a great way to recoup some kitchen renovation costs on your new kitchen cabinet ideas. It can take a little patience and it’s unlikely you’ll make your millions, but every little helps!