I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor - out of all the utensils, gadgets and air fryers I've tested these are things I'd buy again

In my role as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tested everything from saucepan sets to portable blenders, but it's only the cream of the crop that ends up with a permanent place in my home.

And it's not just flashy appliances that I've reviewed and collected in my time. I've also found gadgets (like a spoon that allows you to get every morsel from your jars or an avocado preserver) that can make a real difference to my day to day.

So, as Amazon Prime Day deals are now live (and running until midnight on the 17th of July), there couldn't be a better time to show you around my kitchen must-haves so that you can shop my standout products for less, if they take your fancy.

The favourite tried-and-tested kitchen buys

How I compiled my kitchen must-haves

I've been Ideal Home's go-to Kitchen Appliances expert for over two years now, testing everything from coffee machines to cast iron cookware. I test appliances like air fryers both at home and at our test facility, and a few select favourites make it onto my worktop for longer term testing too.