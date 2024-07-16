I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor - out of all the utensils, gadgets and air fryers I've tested these are things I'd buy again
It takes a star product to make it into my kitchen
In my role as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tested everything from saucepan sets to portable blenders, but it's only the cream of the crop that ends up with a permanent place in my home.
And it's not just flashy appliances that I've reviewed and collected in my time. I've also found gadgets (like a spoon that allows you to get every morsel from your jars or an avocado preserver) that can make a real difference to my day to day.
So, as Amazon Prime Day deals are now live (and running until midnight on the 17th of July), there couldn't be a better time to show you around my kitchen must-haves so that you can shop my standout products for less, if they take your fancy.
The favourite tried-and-tested kitchen buys
This air fryer, which I'm in the midst of reviewing, is the one that is currently beating out all others to a spot on my worktop because the design is just so clever. By taking the central divider out, it turns from a dual zone into a countertop oven, and the doors, which open out towards you, mean that you can even fit a whole chicken inside. The grill function is also particularly good. For less than £150 today, it's a steal of a price for a hardworking air fryer.
This might seem like an odd thing to call an essential placed next to a must-have like an air fryer, but once you've tried one, you'll see what I mean, as this tool is just so handy. It's won the battle with every jar, pan and container I've tried it on, and the handle design means that you don't need a separate spoon rest to keep it from mucking up your worktop. It's safe to use on non-stick cookware too. For just £12.00, it's a product that you'll get your use out of time and time again.
This is the real hero of my kitchen, and my entire life, if I'm being honest. It keeps me caffeinated, is so enjoyable to use with the one-armed bandit for tamping, and takes your beans and makes it into gorgeous espressos in under a minute. It's also by far the best looking appliance in my entire kitchen, and I reckon I've still got 10 years of use out of it to come. It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a bit cheaper today for Prime Day.
Maybe a bin wasn't the thing you were expecting to find in this round-up, but when I say this Joseph Joseph product has changed my life, I really do mean it. It's so easy to keep clean, has a built-in removable food waste caddy in the top and features an odour filter built-in to keep any nasty smells from reaching the rest of your kitchen. The drawer at the bottom pulls out on wheels making it ideal for recycling too. For an easy life, you need this bin.
I've waxed lyrical about how good these mini ramekins are to use in an air fryer for years now, so I'm delighted to see an entire set discounted for Prime Day this year. I love using mine for tiny pies and individual puddings, and also as a dessert dish for ice cream. The size means that you can even fit these into one drawer of your dual zone air fryer if you need to, and the colour range is just too cute.
Sometimes, half an avocado is just enough for my side salad or toast. That's where this clever avocado pod becomes a game-changer, with a stretchy silicone cover to preserve the life of this staple food for way longer in your fridge. Plus, to prevent your avocado browning, you can also squeeze a little lime juice on it before you pop it in this presever, and you'll eke a few more days out of it.
How I compiled my kitchen must-haves
I've been Ideal Home's go-to Kitchen Appliances expert for over two years now, testing everything from coffee machines to cast iron cookware. I test appliances like air fryers both at home and at our test facility, and a few select favourites make it onto my worktop for longer term testing too.
