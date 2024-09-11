Where to put a microwave in a small kitchen – 5 smart ways to squeeze it in

In kitchens where space is at a premium, bulky appliances like the microwave can feel like a hindrance. And though we don't want to take up precious counter space, it's simply not feasible to get rid of the microwave altogether - which is why it's super handy to know where to put a microwave in a small kitchen.

The best microwaves end up being as much a part of the kitchen design as a practical cooking appliance. And it's even more important to find the right location when it comes to small kitchen ideas, where every item needs to placed in a way that doesn't make the space feel cluttered.

Fortunately, once you know where to put a microwave in a small kitchen, you can enjoy all the benefits of using it without feeling like it's crowding your space. Here are the best spots for these smaller rooms, according to the experts...

1. Integrate with cabinetry

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When worktop space is at a premium, it's important to utilise every inch of your kitchen cabinet ideas.

Alternatively, you can integrate your microwave into the kitchen cabinets, so that it sits in line with the cupboard surfaces. This way the microwave won't take up any worktop or cupboard space, which is ideal when storage in the kitchen is lacking.

'Integrated kitchen appliances blend seamlessly into your cabinetry, creating a clean and cohesive look,' says Jodie Spray, Kitchen Expert, B&Q. 'Built-in microwaves, which are installed into a larder or wall unit with the microwave door visible, offer a streamlined appearance while saving counter space. These appliances provide a sleek, organised look without being hidden behind cabinet doors, ensuring both functionality and safety.'

This method is the easiest to implement when you're in the early stages of designing a kitchen, otherwise you'll need to remove one of your cabinets to make space. You might find it easier to simply store the microwave inside the cupboard, but having it on the outside does add an interesting element to the design.

2. Utilise shelf space

'Free worktop and counter space by storing a microwave within easy height reach on a shelf,' Debra Hutt, kitchen expert, Wren Kitchens suggests. 'This is a particularly good option if you tend to use other appliances more than your microwave.'

Kitchen shelving ideas are particularly useful in smaller kitchens, because they free up cabinet and counter storage space. They're also a good option for the microwave, because there should be plenty of space around the shelf to keep the area well ventilated. Consider adding a shelf near the cooking zone if there isn't one there already, so the microwave looks in place.

'Make sure the shelf is strong enough to hold the microwave's weight and is positioned at a comfortable height so you don't strain while using it,' says Ilia Nachev, handyman expert, Fantastic Handyman. 'This solution frees up valuable counter space and keeps the kitchen uncluttered.'

3. Store in a cupboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

While the inside of a cupboard might be known as one of the worst places to put a microwave, the experts actually recommend you try this in smaller kitchens - as long as you follow certain guidelines.

'Choose a cupboard that is at a convenient height and has enough space around the microwave for ventilation,' says Megan Kellett, small domestic appliance expert, Appliances Direct. 'Place the microwave inside the cupboard with a door that can be closed when the microwave is not in use, to keep your kitchen looking tidy and streamlined.'

Always leave the cupboard door open when the microwave is in use, and as Megan says, don't put it directly underneath anything. This will allow steam to dissipate and ensure the device doesn't overheat.

Maybe you already have an empty cupboard which you can put the microwave in, but if not, it's a good time to learn how to organise kitchen cabinets so you can free up some extra space.

4. Make use of corner space

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

The corners of our kitchen surfaces and cupboards can often feel a bit awkward, so a lot of the time they go unused. But knowing where to put a microwave in a small kitchen involves being clever about the space you're using, and the corners can sometimes be the perfect location.

'In tight kitchens, make the most of your corners!' says Gareth Davies, design director, Classic Interiors. 'Rotating the microwave into a corner frees up counter space, and with some shelves added for storage, it can become a unique design element.'

Consider reorganising your kitchen worktop ideas so the microwave can sit in the corner. Or if you want to be really design-savvy, think about getting the microwave installed on one of the corner walls; aside from looking stylish, this will free up more counter space below.

5. Under the worktop

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

The fifth way to squeeze a microwave into a small kitchen is to install it under a worktop, similar to a built-in appliance. There will be less visual clutter on your worktops, but the microwave will still be easily accessible.

How this works will depend on the specifics of your small kitchen storage options. Some kitchens have a gap between a lower cabinet and the worktop, which could be the perfect place for the microwave. Alternatively, you can install a microwave drawer under the counter, so that it sits flush with the lower level of cabinets.

'Measure the space under your worktop to make sure the microwave will fit and allow for proper ventilation,' Megan from Appliances Direct says. 'You may need a professional to assist with the installation to ensure it’s secure and safe.'

Our favourite microwaves

Swan Nordic Led Digital Microwave £99.99 at Amazon We named this our 'Best Microwave Overall' thanks to its affordability, style and solid range of modes. Retro 20l 800w Microwave £75 at Dunelm Add a hit of retro style to a small space with this Dunelm option that comes in a range of pretty shades. Russell Hobbs 20 Litre Microwave £86 at Amazon For great value for money alongside a sleek look, this Russell Hobbs model does the job nicely.

FAQs

Where should I put my microwave in my kitchen?

Your microwave needs to be in a location that is both easily accessible, and has good ventilation. Ideally, it would be near the oven, so that it stays within reach when you are cooking - though in smaller kitchens, this might not always be possible.

'The key is to ensure that there is proper ventilation in the space to allow any heat and moisture that builds up during use to escape,' says Rossella Marzocchella, kitchen designer, Decor and Decor . 'If space is limited, a pull-out shelf can help - plus it allows you to store the microwave away when you don’t need it.'

If you want to keep your microwave hidden, consider putting it in a pantry or storage area. Though you'll have to walk a few extra steps if you're using it while cooking, it will save you from using counter space, if this is at a premium.

Or if space on your kitchen countertops allow, consider adding your microwave to a corner. This way it stays within reach but still feels out of the way, plus you're utilising space that might otherwise have been wasted.

How do you manage a microwave in a small kitchen?

Knowing where to put a microwave in a small kitchen will allow you to access the microwave easily, and even integrate the device into your overall kitchen aesthetic. One way to do this is to install your microwave so that it sits flush with the cabinetry. Aside from freeing up counter space, this method contributes to a sleek, modern kitchen look.

'In-drawer microwaves fit perfectly into a lower cabinet and can be placed near the rest of your cooking space,' says Looeeze Grossman, CEO and Founder, The Used Kitchen Company . 'While these can be on the more expensive side to install, in-drawer microwaves are a great choice if you have the room in your budget. They also add a modern and eye-catching element to your kitchen.'

The key to finding the best location for a microwave in a small kitchen is to make sure it doesn't contribute to any feelings of clutter. The best location will vary from kitchen to kitchen, so make sure you put the microwave in a place that makes sense to your space. You may need to trial it in a few different locations before you find the perfect spot.

Now you know where to put a microwave in a small kitchen, will you be trying a new space-savvy idea in your culinary space?