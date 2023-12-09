'Far more useful than most slow cookers' why the Ninja Foodi Possible 8 in 1 is a hit with our expert reviewer

Space in our ever-smaller kitchens is at a premium, which is why it’s great when an appliance can multitask. And making multi-functional appliances is something the increasingly popular kitchen brand Ninja does very well.

The Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker straddles the divide between a standard version of the best slow cooker and a more flexible multi-cooker . It offers much more functionality than an ordinary slow cooker, but can’t pressure cook or air fry, so isn’t quite as flexible as a Ninja multi-cooker. That said, it’s also cheaper than the multi-cooker range, making it a good compromise between the two.

I’ve tried and reviewed most of Ninja’s multi-cookers including the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 that’s currently featured in our best multi-cooker guide. But the Possible Cooker is a different proposition altogether, so I couldn’t wait to put it through its paces.

Ninja Foodi Possible 8-in-1 Slow Cooker: Product specs

Capacity: 8 litres

Modes/ presets: slow cook, sear/ saute, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove, keep warm

slow cook, sear/ saute, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove, keep warm Weight: 6kg

6kg Power: 1200W

1200W Size: (H)28 x (W)42 x (D)29cm

(H)28 x (W)42 x (D)29cm RRP: £149.99

Who tested the Ninja Foodi Possible 8-in-1?

Helen McCue Expert Reviewer/Home Economist After completing a Home Economics degree, Helen went on to work for the Good Housekeeping Institute and has been reviewing home appliances ever since. She lives in a small village in Buckinghamshire in the UK, where she reviews all sorts of home and garden appliances using her wealth of experience. Helen used the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker in her own home for around two weeks. She cooked a range of familiar meals and recipes for herself and her husband and managed to fill up the freezer in the process.

Unboxing, setting up and first impressions

Once I’d removed all of the recyclable cardboard and paper packaging, I lifted the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker onto my worktop and was surprised at how light it was to lift. However, on first impression it was quite a bit larger than I expected.

The sturdy non-stick metal cooking pot is very good quality and has two big stainless steel side handles for easy lifting in and out of the cooker. Or, since it’s oven safe up to 260C, to safely lift it in and out of your oven. Similarly, the oven safe glass lid has a small steam outlet hole and a large stainless steel handle on top.

It comes with a plastic stirring spoon that cleverly balances on the top handle. The only other accessory is the stainless steel rack for steaming. At first glance, the control panel is clearly laid out and very intuitive to use.

There’s a recipe book included, which offers some basic recipes and cooking tips to get you started. But all-in-all it’s a pretty straightforward appliance, so I was able to get cooking soon after unboxing it.

What is it like to use?

One of the main functions of the Possible Cooker is as a slow cooker. So I decided to try out a classic slow cooker beef stew. But first I used the sear/ saute function to get the diced beef browned as well as to soften the onions and celery.

It’s super convenient to be able to brown everything in the same pot that it’ll be cooked in. Though at one point I grabbed the exterior handles to move the unit slightly on the worktop and noticed the body of the cooker was very hot next to the handles. I measured it at around 85C, which is something to keep in mind.

Once all the ingredients were in the pot, I switched it over to slow cooker mode and left it on the lower heat setting for 8 hours. When I opened the lid at the end of the cook time, it was a rich tasty stew and the beef was nicely softened.

Having left it on the keep warm setting for a couple of hours, I decided that instead of serving my beef stew alongside a dollop of buttery mash, to put the mash on top of the stew with some cheddar cheese. I popped the pot straight into the oven with the aim of making it into a cross between a beef stew and a cottage pie.

Annoyingly, the handles of the cooking pot don’t stay cool, so I had to lift it into the oven using oven gloves. But the handles are large and this wasn’t too tricky. My stew was only enough for four portions, but if the pot was full it’d be weighty to lift.

After 20 minutes in the oven at 200C it was ready to serve. I enjoyed being able to do everything in the one pot and then to take it directly to the table, so there was minimal washing up.

To use the steam setting, the manual advises adding at least 250ml of water to the bottom of the pot. It doesn’t say whether to use hot or cold water, so I opted for boiling water from the kettle and then started it up.

It took around 6 minutes to preheat, I was expecting it to beep and alert me to add the food, but it didn’t. Instead the timer started counting down and I later noticed in the manual that I should have added the food when I pressed start. So I quickly added my broccoli florets (around 500g) to the steaming rack.

The steam chart in the recipe book says broccoli takes 1-5 minutes to steam. But since I’d added quite a lot, as well as let all the steam out in the process, I checked it after 5 minutes. It was still quite hard though and in the end it took an additional 9 minutes.

Had I followed the instructions and added it at the start of the preheat it would have been a much quicker cook. Nevertheless, the result was good and the broccoli had a great al dente texture and vivid green appearance.

To test the ‘bake’ setting, I tried out the chocolate sponge pudding in the recipe book, which is the only recipe provided for this setting. After mixing up the batter according to the recipe and putting it directly into the greased pot, I turned it on to bake at 180 for 20 minutes.

The mixture bubbles away like it’s simmering on a hob, which I found mildly disconcerting as that’s not how I’d expect a pudding to cook. But nevertheless, I put my trust in the recipe and left it to do its thing.

After the suggested 20 minute cook time, it was still quite gooey, so I added a further 5 minutes. When the timer went off, I removed the pot from the cooker but left the pudding in the pot with the lid on for 20 minutes to allow it to cool and firm up slightly.

When I spooned it out, for the most part it was a deliciously soft, fluffy and moist pudding that tasted great. However, the bottom was burnt and the middle section was undercooked. So we avoided the middle and pulled off the burnt base, which left a tasty pudding that paired well with ice cream.

But I wouldn’t really call it a success and with no other recipes provided for this function, personally I’m not sure I’d bother with it again. It’ll certainly require some experimentation unless Ninja publishes more suggested recipes.

When making a veggie bolognese, I started with the sear/ saute function on the high heat setting. It took around seven minutes to preheat. After that I threw in my oil and onions, and when the onions had softened, I added chopped mushrooms. Finally I added peppers, garlic and after a couple more minutes veggie mince and passata.

Once all the ingredients were in, I switched it over to the simmer setting. It gently simmered away and I occasionally stirred it and added additional seasonings. The timer counts up so it was easy to see how long it had been on. And after an hour I switched it off.

The bolognese cooked nicely, it's not a meal I’d cook in a slow cooker, so having the simmer option was a great alternative to using my gas hob. It meant I could leave the room and do other things without worrying about the gas flame being on. What’s more, I made my usual 6 portion batch, which usually fills my deep saute pan to the brim, but in this giant pot, I could have doubled it and still had space for more.

I also used the simmer function to make some chicken stock. I popped in all the bones and leftover bits from a whole roast chicken. I added seasonings and 2 litres of boiling water. Then I simply switched it on to simmer and left it for 45 minutes. It worked a treat, and as with the above bolognese, meant I didn’t have to keep an eye on it like I do if simmering on my gas hob.

How does it compare to similar models?

If you’ve got a few more pennies to spend you could invest in the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker OP350UK . At around £230 it’ll set you back an extra £80, but with additional functions including pressure cook, air fry, grill, roast, yogurt, and dehydrate you’ll definitely get a lot of bang for your buck.

The downsides are that the smaller six litre cooking pot doesn’t double as a good looking serving dish, nor does it have its own lid. Plus you’ll have to forego the braise, simmer and prove functions. But that being said, overall it’s a more versatile cooker.

Alternatively, for a more wallet friendly £90 the Russell Hobbs Good to Go 6.5L Electric Multi Cooker might fit the bill. Again, it is on the smaller side at 6.5 litres, but with eight cooking functions including a rice and sous vide option in addition to the more standard slow cook, sear, and steam options, it’s a multi-functional cooker.

Unlike the above Ninja multi-cooker it doesn’t have the flexibility of an air fry or pressure cook mode. However, at under £100 that would be expecting too much.

Cleaning

The cooking pot, glass lid, and spoon can all go in the dishwasher. However the instruction manual does recommend hand washing to prolong the life of the pot. And the non-stick coating means that getting it clean by hand really isn’t a chore.

I didn’t experience any sticking whatsoever during the time that I used it. Even the burnt bits of chocolate cake slid straight out. And the exterior wipes clean easily, plus it doesn’t show marks or fingerprints much, so it’s easy to keep it looking smart and clean.

Should you buy the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker?

If you’re looking for a slow cooker that’s a bit more flexible and multi functional than a bog standard slow cooker, then the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is a great choice. It’s far more useful than most slow cookers. But arguably, a Ninja multi-cooker can offer you all the same functions and more, so for many people a multi-cooker will be a more worthwhile investment.

It all depends on what you’re looking to cook and what functions you think you’ll use. If you already have an air fryer, the Possible Cooker offers a range of cooking functions that will complement the air fryer quite nicely.

One of the great things about the Possible Cooker is that the pot doubles as great looking ovenware and tableware, which is something you don’t get from a multi-cooker pot. Plus, it’s more affordable than Ninja’s multi-cookers, which is a big draw and might well seal the deal.