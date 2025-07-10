You can't buy Ninja's new waffle maker in the UK yet, but this alternative from Amazon has an almost identical design

The Ninja NeverStick Waffle Maker is the latest product from my favourite kitchen appliances brand to only be available in the US for the time being, along with the Ninja Swirl and the Ninja Thirsti.

If you love the look of this clever vertical waffle maker and don't want to wait until the UK release (which has not yet been announced), then I've found just the alternative for you. It's from CASO Design, which I've tried one of the best microwaves from.

You can buy the very similar CASO Design WaffleUP right now on Amazon for £89.99, with it boasting five browning levels and the same space-saving design. Here's how the two products compare.

The selling point of both of these products the vertical space-saving design – you won't have to deal with a waffle maker taking up valuable space on your worktop with either of these, which are also much easier to stash in your cupboard.

With both of these products you pour your batter for the waffles into the chamber by pouring from above. This should cut down on spills and mess and means that you should pour the optimum amount too.

(Image credit: CASO Design)

Both also have non-stick materials, so you won't be picking the remnants of your waffle out of the mould.

In terms of cost, while it's not known how much the Ninja NeverStick will sell for in the UK, it's available in the US for an RRP of $99.99. The CASO Design equivalent is instead available for £89.99, though we're hoping that there might be an Amazon Prime Day discount on it coming up.

(Image credit: CASO)

The only real difference I can see between these two waffle gadgets is that while the Ninja produces squares, the CASO design is circular.

Of course, we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more about the release of the NeverStick in the UK. Plus, we're hoping to test one of these vertical waffle makers as soon as wen can to see how they perform. In the mean time, if you're keen to try one like this, I think the CASO alternative looks like a great buy.