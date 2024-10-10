These are the 4 things you need to make your slow cooker an even bigger time saver this winter, according to batch cookers

Slow cookers are as marmite as appliances get. While some people rely on them for an easy life, setting them off before heading to work for a quick after-work dinner, others baulk at the idea of an all-in-one cooking process.

I used to be firmly in the latter category but the need for convenience catches up with us all, and now as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've reviewed enough of the best slow cookers on the market to know just how much time and effort these appliances can save you.

So, if you're looking for ways to maximise your slow cooker's output, then these 4 inexpensive buys will be just the thing to spark your love for it. After all, it is the season for hunkering down with a wholesome home-cooked meal.

1. An oven-proof pot

Now I use my slow cooker regularly, I've realised how important it is to pick a slow cooker with an oven-safe removable bowl in the first place. Removable oven-proof bowls mean that you can brown the cheese on a pasta dish or make a pie with a puff pastry top after starting your meal in your slow cooker.

One way to get into using your slow cooker for a wider variety of dishes is to follow chefs and influencers using one online. One of my favourite slow cooker (and best air fryer!) specific influencers is Bored of Lunch, who has an entire slow cooker series and book and has fantastically innovative recipes, lots of which involve using an oven-safe bowl.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

A removable bowl also means that you can serve your dish straight to your dining table, which is unbelievably convenient and saves on the washing up. Our top-rated slow cooker ever is the fantastic Ninja Foodi Possible 8-in-1, which has a host of functions and a very easy to manoeuvre oven-safe bowl which our reviewer Helen called 'far more useful than most slow cookers'.

Another favourite I've tried is the Crockpot Lift and Serve, which also has a removable hinged lid for when it needs to be popped in the oven too. Genius!

Ninja Foodi Possible 8-in-1 Slow Cooker £119.99 at John Lewis £119.99 at Amazon £149 at very.co.uk This is the slow cooker you should buy if you're looking for an entry level version or for an upgrade if you want an oven-safe bowl. In it, you can slow cook for up to 12 hrs, sear/saute, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove and keep dishes warm. That's a lot of functionality for your money.

2. Reusable, sealable bags

Slow cookers are already, arguably, the most hands-free kitchen appliance you can invest in. By using reusable freezer bags, you can also turn them into a batch cooking dream, with the ability to make slow cooker dump bags, which have been popularised on social media.

I first saw these genius bags used by Instagram influencers such as Sarah Rossi (@tamingtwins) and Emily Norris (@mrsemilynorris). The idea is to prep the components of a slow cooker meal like a chilli and pop them in a reusable bag in your freezer. Then, when the time comes that you'll need a speedy after-work dinner, you simply empty the bag into your slow cooker in the morning before you head out (seasoning and all!) and leave it to slow cook for eight hours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

It's not just me who thinks that this is a pretty genius idea when it comes to thinking ahead - Sam Milner from RecipeThis.com is also a big fan after using slow cookers for 20 years.

Sam has some recommendations on how to execute a slow cooker dump bag just right, saying 'Aim for strong freezer bags that won't break when the ingredients have been added. You can marinate chicken and freeze the chicken in the marinade in the bags, then defrost before slow cooking too.'

This set from Amazon for £20.50 looks like a good fit - we don't want any single-use plastic here!

3. Silicone trays

Soup in a slow cooker is a classic, if you haven't already tried it. One way to keep your soup stocks high all winter is to invest in a silicone tray to keep your soup frozen and ready to decant.

Sam Milner of RecipeThis.com told me all about using an ice cube tray like this, saying 'As we head into soup season with the colder weather, it's ideal for batching some soup and then once cooked pouring the soup into large freezer cubes.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Oak Management)

Sam continues 'These freezer cubes are often sold as single portions with many having a 240ml volume. I had too many carrots leftover from some other recipes and made a big batch of carrot and ginger soup, then once cooled and frozen they look like giant ice cubes. You can then defrost them in a dish and microwave for 3 minutes on full power and you have soup for those busy nights. You can rinse and repeat the same system with stews, curry, pasta bakes etc.'

While there are made-to-measure soup cubes you can buy (like these Souper ones from Amazon for £34.99), large ice cube trays that you already have or can buy for cheaper will do the same job!

4. Slow cooker liners

You've probably heard of air fryer liners by now, which are made of silicone and can be used to prevent you from having to clean your entire air fryer tray every time you use it.

The idea behind slow cooker liners is much the same. You can pop these inserts into your slow cooker and then have an easier time washing up your appliance or even buy one which you ca use to divide up space in your slow cooker bowl. This one from Amazon for £9.99 can help you divide your space into two.

If you're looking for ways to get back into slow cooking, then these essentials might just be the thing to help you. They've certainly inspired me to create some winter warmers!