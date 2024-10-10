These are the 4 things you need to make your slow cooker an even bigger time saver this winter, according to batch cookers
From batch cooking heroes to essential accessories
Slow cookers are as marmite as appliances get. While some people rely on them for an easy life, setting them off before heading to work for a quick after-work dinner, others baulk at the idea of an all-in-one cooking process.
I used to be firmly in the latter category but the need for convenience catches up with us all, and now as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've reviewed enough of the best slow cookers on the market to know just how much time and effort these appliances can save you.
So, if you're looking for ways to maximise your slow cooker's output, then these 4 inexpensive buys will be just the thing to spark your love for it. After all, it is the season for hunkering down with a wholesome home-cooked meal.
1. An oven-proof pot
Now I use my slow cooker regularly, I've realised how important it is to pick a slow cooker with an oven-safe removable bowl in the first place. Removable oven-proof bowls mean that you can brown the cheese on a pasta dish or make a pie with a puff pastry top after starting your meal in your slow cooker.
One way to get into using your slow cooker for a wider variety of dishes is to follow chefs and influencers using one online. One of my favourite slow cooker (and best air fryer!) specific influencers is Bored of Lunch, who has an entire slow cooker series and book and has fantastically innovative recipes, lots of which involve using an oven-safe bowl.
A removable bowl also means that you can serve your dish straight to your dining table, which is unbelievably convenient and saves on the washing up. Our top-rated slow cooker ever is the fantastic Ninja Foodi Possible 8-in-1, which has a host of functions and a very easy to manoeuvre oven-safe bowl which our reviewer Helen called 'far more useful than most slow cookers'.
Another favourite I've tried is the Crockpot Lift and Serve, which also has a removable hinged lid for when it needs to be popped in the oven too. Genius!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
This is the slow cooker you should buy if you're looking for an entry level version or for an upgrade if you want an oven-safe bowl. In it, you can slow cook for up to 12 hrs, sear/saute, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove and keep dishes warm. That's a lot of functionality for your money.
2. Reusable, sealable bags
Slow cookers are already, arguably, the most hands-free kitchen appliance you can invest in. By using reusable freezer bags, you can also turn them into a batch cooking dream, with the ability to make slow cooker dump bags, which have been popularised on social media.
I first saw these genius bags used by Instagram influencers such as Sarah Rossi (@tamingtwins) and Emily Norris (@mrsemilynorris). The idea is to prep the components of a slow cooker meal like a chilli and pop them in a reusable bag in your freezer. Then, when the time comes that you'll need a speedy after-work dinner, you simply empty the bag into your slow cooker in the morning before you head out (seasoning and all!) and leave it to slow cook for eight hours.
It's not just me who thinks that this is a pretty genius idea when it comes to thinking ahead - Sam Milner from RecipeThis.com is also a big fan after using slow cookers for 20 years.
Sam has some recommendations on how to execute a slow cooker dump bag just right, saying 'Aim for strong freezer bags that won't break when the ingredients have been added. You can marinate chicken and freeze the chicken in the marinade in the bags, then defrost before slow cooking too.'
This set from Amazon for £20.50 looks like a good fit - we don't want any single-use plastic here!
3. Silicone trays
Soup in a slow cooker is a classic, if you haven't already tried it. One way to keep your soup stocks high all winter is to invest in a silicone tray to keep your soup frozen and ready to decant.
Sam Milner of RecipeThis.com told me all about using an ice cube tray like this, saying 'As we head into soup season with the colder weather, it's ideal for batching some soup and then once cooked pouring the soup into large freezer cubes.'
Sam continues 'These freezer cubes are often sold as single portions with many having a 240ml volume. I had too many carrots leftover from some other recipes and made a big batch of carrot and ginger soup, then once cooled and frozen they look like giant ice cubes. You can then defrost them in a dish and microwave for 3 minutes on full power and you have soup for those busy nights. You can rinse and repeat the same system with stews, curry, pasta bakes etc.'
While there are made-to-measure soup cubes you can buy (like these Souper ones from Amazon for £34.99), large ice cube trays that you already have or can buy for cheaper will do the same job!
4. Slow cooker liners
You've probably heard of air fryer liners by now, which are made of silicone and can be used to prevent you from having to clean your entire air fryer tray every time you use it.
The idea behind slow cooker liners is much the same. You can pop these inserts into your slow cooker and then have an easier time washing up your appliance or even buy one which you ca use to divide up space in your slow cooker bowl. This one from Amazon for £9.99 can help you divide your space into two.
If you're looking for ways to get back into slow cooking, then these essentials might just be the thing to help you. They've certainly inspired me to create some winter warmers!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
How to treat rising damp - experts explain the key steps you need to take to prevent further damage
Rising damp can be tricky to treat, so we’ve pulled together all of the information you need to know
By Lauren Bradbury
-
I got a preview of Aldi's Christmas specialbuys - The homeware products to watch out for and the dates they're dropping
Get ready to shop the middle aisle, some hidden gems are about to land
By Rebecca Knight
-
Should you put a hearth rug in front of your fireplace? Experts reveal whether these floor coverings are worth it
What is the purpose of a hearth rug? We've asked experts whether they do the job
By Sara Hesikova
-
This Ninja knife block has over 1000 5-star Amazon reviews - and promises that you'll never have to deal with a blunt knife again
Not only does this block provide you with cutting power, but it has a built-in sharpener too
By Molly Cleary
-
Kenwood has finally designed a stand mixer for small kitchens – I put it to the test with 3 Prue Leith recipes
You don't need a big kitchen for Bake Off-worthy cakes
By Rebecca Knight
-
I test appliances for a living and I love these 12 little kitchen luxuries so much that I've added them to my Mum's kitchen too
From washing-up bowls to mandolines, these buys are worth their weight in gold
By Molly Cleary
-
This fridge purifier made me realise I'd been keeping my fridge at the wrong temperature for years - it's been a gamechanger
It banishes bad smells AND extends the shelf life of my fruit and veg...it's safe to say I was impressed
By Rebecca Knight
-
Le Creuset's new halloween collection has landed - and this piece in particular caught the eye of our editors
Add some eerie elegance to your Halloween hosting
By Kezia Reynolds
-
8 speedy and stylish lighting ideas to update a rental kitchen—no electrician necessary
Give your rental kitchen a lighting upgrade
By Linda Clayton
-
Why are stainless steel pans the best option for your kitchen? We asked 3 professional chefs to find out
Is stainless steel the highest quality cooking material out there?
By Molly Cleary
-
Parisian kitchens are the ultimate inspiration for small spaces - here are 8 stylish and chic ideas to steal for your own home
Following the French is the perfect way to create a charming small kitchen
By Holly Cockburn