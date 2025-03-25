6 things you should never throw out when decluttering a kitchen, according to professional organisers

With spring freshly upon us, it might be tempting to go around your home on a major purging spree, starting with the kitchen. Since the kitchen is often seen as the cornerstone of a household, it’s a place many people begin with when having a clear out.

But whether you’re decluttering a kitchen to create a space that’s more streamlined, aesthetically pleasing or just that little bit tidier, it’s vital to declutter mindfully to avoid regret.

Regardless of which of the hundreds of decluttering methods out there you wish to use, there are some items that you should declutter from your kitchen, even if they aren’t in frequent use. As noted by Jo Helsby, professional organiser and owner of Perfect Order : ‘Decluttering a kitchen is all about creating a functional, clutter-free space, but there are some items people often discard too hastily and later regret’.

Here are the top six items professional organisers urge you to keep in your kitchen as opposed to decluttering, as well as why.

1. Any cooking essentials

Living a life with less may bring peace to your mental state and surroundings, but if you toss out a number of your kitchen essentials it will prove a struggle to exist comfortably without them.

Kate Galbally , professional organiser and declutter, and owner of Better Organised , says, ‘Decluttering too much that you actually need from your kitchen can leave you struggling to cook efficiently. Items like a sharp knife, a good chopping board, and a sturdy pan might seem basic but they’re staples!’

Decluttering isn’t supposed to make your life harder, especially when it comes to fulfilling important daily tasks like having meals. So, keep an eye out when you’re cutting clutter and ensure you don't need what you’re getting rid of.

(Image credit: Katie Lee)

2. Anything sentimental

Sentimental items can be anything and everything, even items living in your kitchen. It’s a beautiful thing that an item that means nothing to one person can mean everything to another, so it’s important when paring down sentimental goods to think very carefully about whether to let them go.

‘If an item has special meaning to you and you have the space for it, think twice before decluttering it - even if you don’t use it,’ says Kate. ‘Items such as a handwritten recipe that’s been handed down, or your granny’s battered wooden spoon, can have strong connections to our loved ones and are usually irreplaceable.’

I keep all of my sentimental items in the Curver Stockholm Patchwork Storage Box available on Amazon and it’s a decision I’m happy with years later. I always enjoy deep diving into the box and going down memory lane, plus it preserves memories and keeps them within a boundary so they don’t overflow all over my home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

3. High-quality storage containers

Food container lids seem to have a mind of their own and it’s almost inevitable for at least a few to get lost. When this happens it can be tempting to throw away any mismatched kitchen storage ideas remaining in our kitchen cupboards, along with any tubs we don’t often use, but professional organisers urge against tossing out any storage containers that are of high quality.

Jo Helsby , professional organiser and owner of Perfect Order , says, ‘People often declutter storage tubs only to realise later on they need them or they have found the missing pieces. Damaged ones and mismatched lower-quality containers can go, but if you’ve invested in quality containers I recommend keeping them.’

This 10 Pack of Glass Meal Prep Containers from Amazon will solve all your food storage needs, plus they are stackable and free from any harmful microplastics.

(Image credit: Future/Paul Massey)

4. All of your special occasion items

Your Christmas kitchenware and heart-shaped Galentine’s Day tableware may only have their time to shine a couple of times a year, but if they bring you joy and you like celebrating different holidays you shouldn’t declutter them all.

‘Crystal glasses, fondue sets, or large platters might seem impractical for daily use, but many people regret tossing them when hosting a gathering or special event,’ says Jo. ‘Instead, store them smartly.’

If your seasonal kitchenware is taking up premium kitchen space, we recommend investing in a sturdy airtight container such as the Wham Set of 3 Wheeled Boxes with Lids from Dunelm . These boxes will keep your kitchenware safe and free from dust and debris. Whether you’re wheeling them under your bed out of sight or storing them in the attic, it’s better to keep these kitchen items if you truly love and use them.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Tom Meadows)

5. Spare appliance parts

It may seem like the best idea to declutter all those random attachments you never reach for. However, if your appliances are older models or models with parts that are expensive to replace, you may quickly be kicking yourself for letting them go. Ask yourself when decluttering whether your appliance parts are hard to replace in the event that you do need them in the future. Then, form your decision.

Siân Pelleschi , owner of All Sorted and President of the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO), says, ‘Things like mixer attachments, coffee machine filters, or fridge shelf clips might seem unnecessary—until you need them. Replacing these can be expensive or impossible too if the model is discontinued. Instead, I recommend storing any appliance extras that you don’t immediately use or need away in a container with a label so you know what’s inside.’

Sticking a small removable label on each appliance part can be helpful as well so you always know which pieces belong to what appliance. This 640pcs Small Sticky Labels Set from Amazon is a good choice.

6. Emergency supplies

Let’s face it: if you declutter all of your kitchen’s emergency candles and torches, that will be the time there’s going to be a power cut and you’re left stuck. It’s always a sensible idea to keep a stash of emergency items somewhere central in the home such as in a kitchen corner cupboard or utility room so before you declutter most or all of them, stop to consider what could be kept or relocated.

‘In the event of a power cut, if you've gotten rid of your emergency supplies, cooking and even basic visibility at night will become a challenge, so they’re definitely worth keeping hold of,’ says Siân.

Professional organisers recommend bundling these items together in a box so everything is easy to find, but to go the extra mile I personally think putting a strip of tape like the LLPT Glow in the Dark Tape from Amazon is a great idea if your box isn’t in a cupboard. This will help your supplies to be easier to find if it’s dark.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

This isn't permission for you to keep your kitchen cabinets crammed with items you know you'll never use. However, like with the things you shouldn't declutter from a bedroom, be mindful of items that you can't replace or you know you'll need in two months to avoid decluttering regret.