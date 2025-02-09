7 things you should never throw out when decluttering a bedroom, and what to do with them instead according to experts

In the enthusiasm to create a serene and stylish retreat, it’s all too easy to toss out things you might regret later.

Decluttering your bedroom can be an immensely satisfying task. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a freshly organised space, free of unnecessary clutter.

With all the decluttering methods out there, it's obvious we all love a good clear-out, but it's also important to be choosy when getting rid of certain items. Not just for the sake of it, but making intentional choices about what stays and what goes.

Before tackling a bedroom declutter, Cleaning expert Alice Lynch from Lynch Property Services suggests: 'It’s helpful to define the purpose of your bedroom. For some, it’s purely a sleeping space; for others, it might double up as a workspace or dressing area. Creating zones (e.g., clothes & accessories, work & paperwork, sentimental items) helps ensure everything has a place, making it easier to declutter methodically.'

'If your bedroom has to accommodate everything, think of it as an open-plan space with different "rooms" within it. Defining zones makes it easier to see what belongs where and to identify unnecessary duplicates.'

So before you start tossing things into the charity bag, here are the key things you should never throw away when decluttering your bedroom.

1. Sentimental items

We all know the golden rule of decluttering: if you don’t love it or use it, it should go. But getting rid of emotional clutter deserves a little extra consideration.

Think love letters, old journals, childhood keepsakes, or even a ticket stub from a special night out – these are the kinds of things you can never replace.

'These items, such as letters, old photos, or childhood mementos, hold irreplaceable memories. Store them in a memory box or archival-quality storage to protect them. If space is tight, digitize photos and letters,' suggests Paul Richardson, Wren's stylist.

'Even if unworn, sentimental jewellery and accessories can be passed down as heirlooms or repurposed. Store in a jewellery box with anti-tarnish pouches (this Stackers Taupe Jewellery Roll from Amazon is a great choice) or repurpose old jewellery into new pieces by working with a jeweller.'

The last thing you want is to feel a pang of regret when a piece of your personal history is lost forever.

If you're stuck for ways to store these sentimental items Alice suggests turning old cards or photos into a scrapbook, or upcycling fabric keepsakes like baby clothes into a throw blanket or cushion. 'For physical keepsakes, limit them to a dedicated memory box (this cute personalised wooden box from Etsy is a sweet choice), keeping only the most meaningful ones,' she adds.

2. Storage solutions

It’s tempting to clear out old baskets, bins, and organisers when you’re in a decluttering frenzy, but do think twice before you do. Think about what they could be used for before you get trigger-happy.

Good storage is the key to keeping a bedroom tidy long-term. Even if they’re not currently in use, bedroom storage ideas like storage boxes, dividers, and organisers can be repurposed to suit future needs.

'As you declutter your bedroom, you may be left with empty storage containers that used to hold those items,' explains Alex Francis, Head of Operations at Comodo Living.

'Hold onto these until you are completely done decluttering in the home, as more often than not you can reuse bins and baskets in other areas of the home. To alleviate clutter, focus on stylish yet functional solutions like blanket boxes or under-bed storage.'

If anything, you might need more storage, not less.

3. Classic, quality clothing and accessories

On-trend pieces come and go, but timeless classics are worth holding onto.

Alice Lynch, cleaning expert from Lynch Property Services says 'High-quality or timeless pieces are worth keeping, even if they aren’t in rotation right now.'

Wardrobe staples like a perfectly tailored blazer, a cashmere jumper, or those jeans that fit like a dream can last for years. So before you toss anything, consider whether it’s a piece you might want to reach for again, even if you’re not wearing it at this exact moment.

'Seasonal clothing and clothing for specific activities e.g. skiing, watersports etc. should be kept hold of and are best stored in vacuum-sealed bags, in underbed drawers,' adds Kate Palmer, Creative Director at The Painted Furniture Company.

And if the item is brand new and you know you'll never wear it, it's worth trying to sell it.

'For high-value pieces or items with tags still on, I’ve set them aside to sell. I don’t have time to list them myself, so I’m passing them to a teenage relative who is looking to earn some extra money to save for driving lessons,' suggests Alice. 'She’ll sell them online for me, and I’ll give her a commission. It’s a win-win—she gets to develop a side hustle, and I don’t have to let valuable items go to waste.'

4. Books you love (or might read again)

Yes, books can take up space, but parting with them can sometimes feel like a mistake. If a book holds special meaning, inspires you, or is something you’d love to re-read, don’t be too quick to throw it away.

Instead, you could rearrange your books by using stylish storage solutions to keep them neatly displayed. You could have a look at these bookshelf ideas for inspiration.

'Many modern storage solutions have a dual-purpose, such as those which offer hanging space and drawers, or a desk unit with integrated shelving for sentimental books and photo frames; these clever pieces allow you to display your most-loved items but also keep a close eye on any belongings you no longer reach for without having to throw them out,' says Anthony Newland, Product Manager at Zinus.

5. Small, useful everyday items

There’s nothing worse than getting rid of something only to realise you need it a week later, and that happens a lot in my house.

It's worth thinking twice before discarding small essentials like extra cables, phone chargers, a spare lamp, or even that one pen you always reach for.

'Spare hardware and chargers can be costly to replace and often become useful when upgrading or repairing tech,' explains Wren's stylist, Paul Richardson. 'Keep them neatly stored in labelled pouches or a drawer organiser to prevent clutter.'

This drawer organiser set from Stacksy at Amazon is just the ticket.

6. Clothes hangers

When tackling a bedroom declutter, it’s really tempting to chuck out old hangers without a second thought, but trust me, you’ll regret it

.Hangers are the unsung heroes of a well-ordered wardrobe, and having extras is really handy for keeping your space organised. A mix of sturdy wooden hangers for jackets, slimline velvet ones for delicate fabrics, and clip hangers for skirts is a must so every piece has a home, avoiding the dreaded clothes chair or, worse, a floordrobe.

Even if you’re switching to a more uniform look like the pros, don’t bin your old ones just yet. Keep them for guest coats or seasonal wardrobe swaps.

7. Important documents

It can be tempting to sweep paperwork into a bin bag and revel in the instant sense of space. But before you toss it, I recommend stopping and thinking because some of those ‘unimportant’ documents could be the key to avoiding future headaches.

From birth certificates and warranty receipts to mortgage statements, these papers may not seem vital today but could be critical down the line.

'Passports, birth certificates, insurance papers, and financial records are essential. Invest in a small fireproof document safe or a labelled accordion file to keep them secure and accessible,' suggests Wren's stylist, Paul Richardson.

A stylish filing system like this Ecostash accordion file organiser from Amazon will keep essentials neatly tucked away yet easily accessible. Or a chic storage box under the bed like this metal trunk from La Redoute can be a game-changer, ensuring your bedroom remains clutter-free without risking the loss of something you’ll desperately need later.

Alice also recommends that you 'scan important documents and store them digitally in an organised system.'

There you have it, the seven things you should really think about before throwing out in your bedroom. It can feel pretty daunting to tackle the clutter in a bedroom, so have a look through how to declutter when you're overwhelmed to get in the right frame of mind so you can really concentrate on what to keep and what to chuck.

Alice Lynch, cleaning expert from Lynch Property Services says, 'Decluttering can be overwhelming, especially when you’re unsure whether to let go of something. To make the process easier, I ask myself:'

'Can I upcycle it? Could this item be repurposed into something else useful?

Can I utilise it elsewhere in my home? Maybe it’s better suited to another room.

Do I know someone who would enjoy or benefit from it? If a friend or family member would get more use from it, passing it on feels much better than throwing it away.

Do I want it right now, or will I want it again later? If I’m undecided, I place it in a transition phase and review it in a few months. If I haven’t thought about it, I know it’s time to let it go.'

'This approach has helped me part with things more easily and feel confident in my choices. It also prevents regret over getting rid of something too soon.'