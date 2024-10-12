Vitamix vs Nutribullet - what are the stand-out differences between these two huge blender brands?

Along with all other types of kitchen appliances, I’ve been reviewing blenders for well over a decade and I’ve learnt that not all blenders are built the same. While on the surface you might think of a blender as a pretty straightforward appliance, there are huge differences in the power, features, and performance when you start comparing different models.

Both Vitamix and Nutribullet are big, well known blender brands.They both regularly feature on best blender lists, but if you’re not familiar with them and you don’t know how to choose between them, it’s not necessarily easy to figure out which you should choose and why. I’ve tried several models from both these household names and they are very different on a number of fronts.

I’ve broken it down and will compare both brands in terms of their ranges, price, features and functions as well as performance. So once you get to the end, you should have a pretty good idea of the brand that’ll suit your needs as well as your budget.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet - Range

It’s probably no surprise that as one of the leading brands in personal blenders, Nutribullet has a big range of these single serve, blend-it-all-in-one-cup blenders. At the time of writing, including the ones under their Magic Bullet brand, you can choose between about six different models.

Nutribullet’s range of personal blenders might all look similar, but they vary in power. The more expensive the Nutribullet personal blender, the more powerful it’ll be. And then each model comes with different accessories bundled in. For on-the-go there’s also a cordless, rechargeable personal blender, the Nutribullet Portable Blender .

Testing the Nutribullet Portable Blender (Image credit: Future)

In contrast, Vitamix does not sell standalone personal blenders. However, for most models you have the option to buy a personal blender cup as an additional accessory. Or choose a package with a personal blending accessory bundled in from the get-go.

Vitamix full size blenders are divided into two distinct ranges. The Explorian range consists of three models and this is considered the more entry-level range. Meanwhile the Ascent series also consists of three models and this premium range offers smarter features and added functionality.

Testing the Vitamix A2500i blender (Image credit: Future)

Not to be outdone, Nutribullet also makes full size blenders, there are four models in total including the Magic Bullet model. One of them - the Nutribullet Blender Combo - is a hybrid style blender that comes with all the accessories to be used as both a full size, as well as a personal blender.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet - Price

If budget is your main priority, this will make the decision very easy. Because, quite honestly, there is a chasm between the cost of any Nutribullet blender and even the cheapest blender from Vitamix. Without exception, Nutribullet is the more affordable brand.

Testing the Nutribullet 600 series blender. (Image credit: Future)

Nutribullet personal blenders range from £35-£150 and their full size blenders sit at £50-£150. In comparison, the cheapest Vitamix blender is £429 and they go up to £850 for the all-bells-and-whistles Vitamix A3500i bundle that includes all the optional accessories.

It’s worth pointing out here that when you buy them directly from the brands website, most Nutribullets come with a two year warranty. Vitamix blenders on the other hand come with seven or 10 years depending on the model. So while Vitamix is a bigger investment, you do get that extra warranty cover as peace of mind.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet - Features and functions

First of all let’s compare the full size blenders. One of the biggest differences is in the settings. Nutribullet full size blenders offer a maximum of three blending speeds, whereas Vitamix blenders have ten speeds, allowing you to really fine tune your blend.

If you want some preset blending programmes for things like smoothies, only the most premium Nutribullet blender - the Nutribullet Smart Touch - includes four blending programmes. The Nutribullet Combo includes one preset programme, but on the whole, Nutribullet blender settings are pretty basic.

Testing the Vitamix A2500i blender. (Image credit: Future)

Vitamix blenders stand out for having multiple speeds, but like Nutribullet the brand doesn’t include preset blending programmes in all its blender designs. The top-of-the-range Exlporian 520 offers three presets. In the Ascent range, the 2500i also has three and the Vitamix A3500i includes five.

Some Vitamix blenders include a soup programme. This programme doesn’t cook food, but utilises the heat created by the blades to produce a smooth, hot soup that’s ready to eat.

Capacity matters if you’re blending big batches and virtually all (bar one) Vitamix blenders come with a 2 litre blending jug. In contrast, Nutribullet full size blenders range from 1.5-1.85 litre jugs depending on the model.

As I already mentioned, the huge range of personal blenders on offer from Nutribullet is one of the marked differences between the two brands. These bullet style blenders are offered with a wide range of cup sizes ranging from 300ml to 900ml.

(Image credit: Future)

The cup blenders you can buy for Vitamix blenders are all 600ml and the ones for the Explorian series have to be used with a clunky adaptor. Not to mention the fact that even the most expensive Nutribullet personal blender costs less than this cup accessory package.

Vitamix vs Nutribullet - Performance

Comparing them in terms of performance isn’t straightforward. Not least because of the vast difference in price. Most people’s expectations will be wildly different for a £100 blender compared to a £600 blender.

What I would say is that based on my experience, a full size Nutribullet blender will be sufficient for most day-to-day blending tasks like soups, sauces, and basic smoothies. But if you want to get into homemade nut butters, nut milks and frozen desserts. A Vitamix blender should definitely be on your wish-list.

Vitamix full size blenders are some of the most powerful and capable blenders I’ve ever used. I recently reviewed the Vitamix A2500i and was seriously impressed with its ability to pulverise pretty much any ingredient. What’s more, it does this in seconds. The downside is that when blending for longer periods, most Vitamix blenders create heat and warm the ingredients in the jug.

For smoothies, a Vitamix blender can liquidise virtually anything you might want to make into a blended drink, and the big capacity means you can make enough portions for the whole family.

For single serve smoothies and protein shakes Nutribullet has to be the go-to brand, there’s a reason these blenders are so popular. The more powerful ones are more capable of pulverising tougher ingredients. And there’s no denying the convenience of blitzing up your drink in the cup you intend to drink it from.

Which should you buy?

It goes without saying that for the budget conscious Nutribullet will win out. For budding chefs, you can’t beat the level of control you’ll get from a Vitamix. That said, if all you’re doing is pureeing baby food and making the odd milkshake or simple smoothie, forking out for a powerful Vitamix probably isn’t worth it. At the end of the day, it comes down to budget and what you expect to use it for.