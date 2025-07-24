Lidl is selling a £20 alternative to the viral Ninja Slushi – it's a great budget option for frozen margarita fans
It's a summer must-have
Frozen drink makers have been the hottest appliance you can get your hands on this summer. So, of course, that means that Lidl has arrived on the scene with one of the cheapest new models on the market, in an attempt to rival the coveted Ninja Slushi (£340 at Argos).
We’ve seen blistering hot days and a real taste for slushy machines this summer, and it’s easy to see why. Producing ice-cold drinks at the touch of a button, the best blenders have seemingly been replaced by these viral appliances.
Landing in stores today (24 July), the Silvercrest Slushy Maker costs just £24.99, or even cheaper at £19.99 if you have a Lidl Plus card. While it lacks the bells and whistles of a Ninja Slushi or Ninja Creami (was £249.99, now £199.99 at Ninja), this affordable appliance is a great introduction to the slushy world. Here’s why.
While a Ninja Creami or Slushi maker is on the top of many kitchen wishlists, their prices mean they remain aspirational for many. Which is why the Ideal Home team has been so excited to find cheaper alternatives that work just as well, such as the Cuisinart Frost Fusion (£299.99 at Amazon).
As an ice-cream and slushy maker, Cuisnart is a great appliance for its price. But at £19.99 (provided you use Lidl Plus), Lidl remains unbeaten on budget buys.
The Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker is a must-have for fans of frozen margaritas (me). Whether you’re craving something fresh, fruity or boozy, start the slushy process by pouring your chosen drink into the beverage chamber (I’m a sucker for the M&S Hugo Spritz).
There is a marker on the jug to show where to pour liquid up to. Then add ice on top till you hit the ice marker. You can select two different ice types - fine or coarse- and let the machine do the work, shaving the ice into your liquid to create a delicious slushy.
The Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker has a capacity of 1.1L, so you can create a round of slushies for your friends, too, making it a great choice for your summer garden parties.
It’s important to note that this slushy maker works very differently from the Ninja and Cuisinart slushy makers. The Ninja Slushi and the latest Cuisinart soft serve maker command a premium because they require no pre-freezing of ingredients; instead, they use a refrigeration element so the appliance does it all for you.
Lidl’s slushy maker is essentially an ice crusher that breaks the ice cubes down and mixes them with your chosen drink base. It also won't keep your drink cold.
If you’re passionate about iced beverages, I'd recommend investing in a Ninja Slushi or even the Amazon alternative slushie maker our Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly Cleary, tried and loves. However, if you’re new to the world of iced drinks, Lidl is a great starting point. It does what it says on the tin and will keep you and your friends topped up with frozen margs.
However, if you don’t have a Lidl local to you, I’ve tracked down some affordable alternatives online.
Will you be trying out the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker?
