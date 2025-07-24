Frozen drink makers have been the hottest appliance you can get your hands on this summer. So, of course, that means that Lidl has arrived on the scene with one of the cheapest new models on the market, in an attempt to rival the coveted Ninja Slushi (£340 at Argos) .

We’ve seen blistering hot days and a real taste for slushy machines this summer, and it’s easy to see why. Producing ice-cold drinks at the touch of a button, the best blenders have seemingly been replaced by these viral appliances.

Landing in stores today (24 July), the Silvercrest Slushy Maker costs just £24.99, or even cheaper at £19.99 if you have a Lidl Plus card. While it lacks the bells and whistles of a Ninja Slushi or Ninja Creami (was £249.99, now £199.99 at Ninja), this affordable appliance is a great introduction to the slushy world. Here’s why.

While a Ninja Creami or Slushi maker is on the top of many kitchen wishlists, their prices mean they remain aspirational for many. Which is why the Ideal Home team has been so excited to find cheaper alternatives that work just as well, such as the Cuisinart Frost Fusion (£299.99 at Amazon) .

As an ice-cream and slushy maker, Cuisnart is a great appliance for its price. But at £19.99 (provided you use Lidl Plus), Lidl remains unbeaten on budget buys.

The Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker is a must-have for fans of frozen margaritas (me). Whether you’re craving something fresh, fruity or boozy, start the slushy process by pouring your chosen drink into the beverage chamber (I’m a sucker for the M&S Hugo Spritz ).

There is a marker on the jug to show where to pour liquid up to. Then add ice on top till you hit the ice marker. You can select two different ice types - fine or coarse- and let the machine do the work, shaving the ice into your liquid to create a delicious slushy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lidl)

The Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker has a capacity of 1.1L, so you can create a round of slushies for your friends, too, making it a great choice for your summer garden parties.

It’s important to note that this slushy maker works very differently from the Ninja and Cuisinart slushy makers. The Ninja Slushi and the latest Cuisinart soft serve maker command a premium because they require no pre-freezing of ingredients; instead, they use a refrigeration element so the appliance does it all for you.

Lidl’s slushy maker is essentially an ice crusher that breaks the ice cubes down and mixes them with your chosen drink base. It also won't keep your drink cold.

If you’re passionate about iced beverages, I'd recommend investing in a Ninja Slushi or even the Amazon alternative slushie maker our Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly Cleary, tried and loves. However, if you’re new to the world of iced drinks, Lidl is a great starting point. It does what it says on the tin and will keep you and your friends topped up with frozen margs.

However, if you don’t have a Lidl local to you, I’ve tracked down some affordable alternatives online.

Slush Puppie Slush Puppie 9047 Slushie Machine - Blue Enjoy a classic slushy from the cult Slushy Puppie brand, they are the O.G's after all. I haven't tested one, but's it's recived some glowing reviews, stating the machine makes truly delicious slushies. Almineez Almineez Electric Ice Crusher With Built in Stirrer & Ice Scoop Reviews say this slushy maker is great for making snow cones and frozen cocktails. Like Lid's choose between coarse and shaved ice and the appliance has a 1L capcity making it great for hosting. Ninja Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker & Ninja Slushi Frozen Drink Maker Bundle £489.98 at Ninja UK If you do love your frozen treats, this bundle is an amazing deal as you're not only getting the Slushi, but also the Ninja Creami, which will aso let you make your own Ben and Jerry-style ice creams at home.

Will you be trying out the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker?