Find the ideal sofa to update your living room with the Ideal Home x Next Edit

When it comes to looking for a comfy, yet stylish sofa or armchair Next (opens in new tab) has become one of our go-to brands. The high-street store is a powerhouse when it comes to versatile styles that complement every interior style, and just as importantly, every budget.
It was our pleasure to choose our favourite pieces from the new Autumn Winter range to help you decide which of Next’s new sofas (opens in new tab) is perfect for you. Whether you're seeking a spot of glamour, or you need a small sofa (opens in new tab) for your first home, read on to discover the right sofa (opens in new tab) for you.
The one for every scheme
As we said, the new range has something for every scheme, but the Parker button-back sofa (opens in new tab) is especially versatile. It features a stylish contemporary design, however it can be easily tempered into a more traditional look with a scattering of cushions.
The best part is that it is available in (deep breath) 14 different sizes, 96 fabric choices and six leg options. The finished result is a sofa you can fully customise to become the perfect match for your existing interiors.
The one for a hint of glamour
If you love to indulge in a spot of glitz and glamour the Houghton slim arm extra-large sofa chaise (opens in new tab) comes in the perfect velvet fabric (among other choices) to complement Gatsby-approved interiors. You can up the art deco effect with the addition of gold feet.
The one that will always be a classic
If you’re in the market for a sofa that will stand the test of time Next has really come through with the Hove large sofa in tweedy Chenille Oyster (opens in new tab). The smart country-style sofa, with its elegant turned wooden legs is comfortable and good-looking, and comes in at £925 for the large version. If you are working with a tighter budget, the Hove sofa range starts at a purse-friendly £725. We guarantee this is an investment piece that will stand the test of time.
The one for curling up for some me-time
While we're all for snuggling up with the family on a comfy sofa, sometimes you want somewhere to curl up on your own with a book. The Mabel Snuggle Chaise in Plush Velvet airforce blue, priced at £975 (opens in new tab) is ideal for that. The modern shade of the sofa works beautifully with greys, neutrals and other blues, perfect for slot into a small reading nook
The one for a double-shot of comfort
The Stamford Grand Sit sofa (opens in new tab) has been designed to sink into. Priced at £1,799, we love it in Plush Chenille Slate Blue. This sofa really has taken comfort to the extreme with supersize proportions and the ultimate deep sit design. We do warn you that once you’ve sat down, you might never want to get back up.
Every Next sofa (opens in new tab) has been quality tested for wear and tear, exceeding UK and European standards for strength and stability. They are built to last featuring hardwood frames, supportive sprung bases combined with high density seat foam, and deep filled back cushions for true comfort.
Explore the Ideal Home x Next Edit (opens in new tab) now or you can shop the Next Home collection in stores and online at next.co.uk (opens in new tab).
*Delivery costs apply. Subject to availability. Restrictions apply. For terms and conditions, visit next.co.uk
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
