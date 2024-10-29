The one place you should never put your sofa if you want to avoid sagging, fading and shrinkage

Are you guilty of making this sofa mistake this winter? Experts have warned that positioning your sofa next to a radiator can damage it when the heating is on.

After investing in one of the best sofas, you’ll probably be looking to keep it in tip top shape – after all, your sofa often ends up becoming a centrepiece of any living room and is one of the largest furniture investments you're likely to make. While we already know that you should never put a sofa by a window, but experts have warned that your radiator can also cause damage to your upholstery.

Here’s why you should never put a sofa in front of your radiator.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Why should you avoid putting your sofa by a radiator?

‘Those with their settee placed directly in front of a radiator could experience upholstery damage, as prolonged exposure to heat can lead to colour fading and deterioration,’ warns Joana Sadovskaja, a sofa expert at Lovesofas. ‘Excessive exposure to heat can also cause the upholstery to shrink and sag over time, resulting in a worn-out appearance.'

‘It’s also important to note that different materials react uniquely to heat exposure. While leather may fade and crack, synthetic fabrics can melt or warp, so understanding how your upholstery responds to prolonged heat is key to protecting its longevity.’

Not only do you risk damaging your sofa, but having your sofa in front of your radiator, whether it be oil-filled or an electric heater, can also risk disrupting how your home heats up.

‘Placing a sofa too close to a radiator can also obstruct airflow, reducing the efficiency of your heating system. This not only leads to uneven room temperatures but also causes your heating system to work harder, potentially increasing your energy bills,’ says Joana.

‘In spaces with limited ventilation, positioning furniture too near a heat source can trap moisture and cause condensation behind the sofa, which could result in mould growth.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara J Emslie)

Where should you put your sofa instead?

So what should you do instead? The obvious is that you should never place a sofa directly in front of a radiator. However, if you have a small living room, space is not necessarily a luxury you can play around with.

Luckily, Nicholas Auckland, heating expert at Trade Radiators explains what you can do if you’re short on space. ‘If you have limited space then I advise that your sofa is positioned at minimum of 12 inches away from the surface of the radiator. This should allow heat to circulate without causing significant damage to your sofas fabric.'

‘For further protection you can also attach a reflective sheet to the back of your sofa, this will reflect the heat directly back to the radiator so that it isn't absorbed by the sofa. In addition, you can even use a sofa cover to protect the upholstery of your sofa, there are a wide range of sofa covers online so you may be able to find one that is a match for your sofa's original fabric.'

‘If you're looking to invest in a permanent solution then a vertical radiator is ideal. Vertical radiators take up less horizontal wall space due to their small width which allows them to be placed in a variety of positions around a room, leaving free wall space to place your sofa.’

What you'll need

Whether you can't move your sofa due to space or you simply want to ensure it stays as good as new for as long as possible, here are a few helpful additions to have to hand.

Overall, if you are looking to avoid condensation and maintain a well heated room - as well as protect your sofa upholstery - consider moving your sofa to safer territory this winter.