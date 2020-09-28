We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Re-doing a bathroom, complete with new tiles and paint can cost a small fortune. However, this savvy mum’s £45 bathroom makeover is proof that you don’t need to be sitting on a gold mine to give the space an on-trend update.

Samantha Daley, a mum-of-one from Huddersfield decided to transform the bathroom herself after being quoted £4,000 to redo the tired-looking space.

‘I had wanted to change this bathroom for ages, but it wasn’t really that bad – it just wasn’t to my taste,’ Samantha told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘We were quoted £4,000 for a full refit so that’s when I decided to make it over.’

£45 bathroom makeover

‘When I was originally quoted to update the bathroom, I was a bit despondent. It wasn’t dated enough to spend so much money on when there were other more pressing jobs that need doing in the house, like the kitchen, so I had resigned myself to having a boring downstairs loo.’

‘Then I realised that I was going to be able to refresh the bathroom for almost next to nothing, and as soon as I was inspired to give it a makeover, I was excited to start!’

For the transformation, Samantha picked up Frenchic Paint from a local supplier for £6.95 per 150ml. She also brought a roll of Fablon to cover the counter from Amazon for £8.99, five handles for £10.99 and a grout pen for £3.99.

Samantha started by painting the cabinets with Frenchic Paint and allowed the cabinets to dry fully before applying the handles. She then applied the Fablon, which is a self-adhesive vinyl, to update the countertop.

‘I watched YouTube tutorials to work out how to apply the Fablon,’ explains Samantha. ‘I started off with marble Fablon but it didn’t work so I changed it to the terrazzo style instead.’

‘All in – other than the faffy trinkets! – it cost about £45, so it was a complete bargain!’

Samantha finished by accessorising the space with houseplants, vases, prints, rug and a candlestick holder she had picked up on the high street or on travels abroad.

‘I am normally a procrastinator but I finished this project in a matter of weeks. I absolutely love it now, and it’s one of the happiest spaces in the house despite it being the smallest.’

For less than £50, this bathroom transformation has given us some serious bargain DIY inspiration.