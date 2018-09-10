We thought this exceptional home was totally unreal – turns out it is!

We were totally in awe of this spectacular house of dreams, only to learn it hasn't even been built yet

There’s house envy and then there’s THIS kind of house envy. We’re envious of a house that hasn’t even been built. Acona is an architects vision of a home that’s next-level cool!

The opportunity has arisen with Savills to buy a plot of land and build a bespoke five-bedroom dream home, worth £5.5 million. The drawn-up plans are a fine example of how a modern build can incorporate great architectural and design flare, alongside sustainable living.

Wherever possible, the materials suggested for the construction are recyclable, sustainable and have a low-carbon footprint. An 8kW solar panel bank and a thermal solar panel system have been planned to help keep the low energy house inexpensive to run.

The images you are about to see are not real, they are incredibly impressive CGI images. They had us fooled…

Build your own dream house

We still can’t quite actually believe this isn’t a real house yet?! This is the architect’s vision for Acona’s exterior.

Best thing is, if you don’t like you see here – you can simply change it before it’s built.

A main feature of this impressive build is the double flight helical staircase, running up three floors through an open atrium. We would probably opt for a slide element to be built alongside, just for fun!

This impressive mocked-up photo shows how vast the living space is. Even with the two generous sofas and a substantial coffee table, there’s still plenty of room.

The house features strategically positioned glazing throughout, to take advantage of the surrounding grounds.

Who’s dream build doesn’t include a wine cellar? The proposed plan for this one is pretty spectacular.

A tub with a view. That’s one way to make friend with the neighbours! The house will be fitted with electric blinds, should you want to preserve your modesty…

The plans for the spa pool look more like a plush hotel pool. The dark tiles help to create a moody, serene space for pure indulgent me-time.

The aforementioned solar panels will help keep the costs of running an indoor pool and spa minimal.

Forget a garage. We’re guessing if you have a cool £1.5million to spend on a plot of land, you probably have some pretty lush cars to show off. This indoor showroom should do the trick. How the other half live, eh?

The proposed 6,740 square foot home sits elevated above the surrounding gardens. The plot is situated in Hythe, Kent.

This amazing house hasn’t even been built yet and we love it.