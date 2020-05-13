We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following the recent government guidelines, garden centres in England can reopen from today – hurrah! With social distancing measures in place, of course. One gardener who is delighted with the news is celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

He encourages all gardeners to get planting this month – and he’s going to be helping us with a brand-new show!

Appearing on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine, Alan is only too happy to welcome the reopening decision. In fact, he has personally been campaigning for garden centres to reopen since the whole lockdown began.

‘We’ve lost two of the peak three months of the year,’ he says. ‘Thank goodness we’ve got the last, and perhaps most important one back – from May now through until June.’ He is of course talking about seasonal plant supplies. ‘It’s not just about bedding plants it’s all kinds of things.’

‘It’s great that we’ve finally managed to get them open, with very responsible social distancing going on’ he says.

‘Now that we’ve got garden centres open, we can go and get things and watch them grow.’ This is the passion that drives Alan to make gardening more than just a job, more a way of life as he puts it.

Speaking of the benefits of gardening on mental health Alan says, ‘What’s become clear over these past few weeks is the healing properties of getting you hands mucky and watching something grow.’

It’s this sentiment that has inspired his new Grow Your Own At Home show, which the much-admired gardener revealed is coming this month!

The gardening guru has been busy during lockdown doing what he does best… gardening! He has also been filming his exploits for a new TV show. The new gardening show encourages the nation to start growing their own from home.

‘Our life is totally dependant on those green things that are rooted in the earth!’ he so simply puts it. ‘We wanted to encourage everybody to grow something to eat.’

‘If you’ve never done it before, we’ll show you’ Alan exclaims. And by ‘we’ he means himself and his Love Your Garden team David Domoney, Katie Rushworth and Frances Tophill.

Look out for the new Alan Titchmarsh Grow Your Own At Home gardening show – starting on Monday 25th May.

We’ll be watching, will you?