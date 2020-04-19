We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Now is the perfect time to indulge your green thumb and try your hand at growing your own produce at home. However, if you don’t have a garden don’t miss out and instead try growing vegetables in pots.

Whether it is a pot, trough or window box there are a whole host of different vegetables you can grow on a balcony or windowsill according to Dobbie’s gardening expert, Louise Golden.

Here are a few of her top tips on how to flex your green thumb if you don’t have access to a lot of outdoor space.

Tips for growing vegetables in pots

1. Choose deep pots for most vegetables

‘If you’re choosing pots, go for deeper ones as these are easier to keep watered,’ explains Louise. ‘A depth of at least 10 to 12 inches accommodating most vegetable types.’

2. Check how much sunlight your balcony or window gets

‘Before deciding what to grow to check how much sunlight your balcony gets, as this will dictate what will thrive,’ says Louise. ‘You need at least five to six hours of full sun a day to grow the biggest variety of vegetable plants.’

‘It’s also worth considering how sheltered the balcony is from the wind, as plants will dry out quickly in windy condition,’ she adds.

If it’s a nice sunny spot try your hand at growing tomatoes. Chillies will also thrive on a warm sunny windowsill.

If your window or balcony only gets a few hours of sunlight, try growing spinach. However, you will need a slightly larger container that is at least six inches deep.

3. Consider a container with a built-in reservoir

While you can grow vegetables in pots and containers you need to keep an eye on watering.

‘When it comes to watering your summer harvest, keep the compost moist but not wet, making sure it doesn’t dry out,’ explains Louise. ‘Look out for lightweight containers with a built-in water reservoir, ideal for those with busy lifestyles or those new to gardening.’

4. Embrace salads, tomatoes and herbs

‘You don’t need much room at all to grow salads, tomatoes and aromatic herbs, all of which can all be grown in containers and pots,’ says Louise.

Windowsills are the perfect spot to grow aromatic herbs such as basil and coriander. You can also grow radishes or microgreens. ‘If it’s a nice sunny spot, you can even grow tomatoes from your window box, with dwarf varieties and cherry tomatoes perfect for the small space,’ adds Louise.

If you are considering trying your hand at a spot of gardening over the next few months you can still purchase plants from these nurseries online. Don’t forget to make sure you are fully equipped with compost and pots before placing your order.

Will you be trying your hand at growing your over vegetable in pots?