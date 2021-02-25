We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ll probably recognise Angela Scanlon from programmes like Your Home Made Perfect, and more recently, Your Garden Made Perfect, where the Irish TV presenter talks us through some amazing home transformations that usually have our jaws dropping in 3D.

When it comes to Angela Scanlon’s house, the presenter prefers to show us pictures, sharing shots for followers on Instagram and giving us a peek into the London property she shares with husband Roy Horgan and the couple’s three-year-old daughter Ruby.

Fancy getting an insight into Angela Scanlon’s home? Let us show you around…

Angela Scanlon’s house

Dining area

Part of the open-plan kitchen, this dining space features a cute round window that we couldn’t help but spot straight away – it’s like a ship’s porthole! Next to it, patio doors leading out to the garden ensure this area is flooded with light, while pale floor tiles and neutral walls all add to that super-bright feel.

We like Angela’s round-backed wood dining chairs and although we can’t tell if they’re original Ercol (or Ercol style) they make a timeless addition, especially when teamed with her quirky artwork with its fun quote.

Living room

Just look at that gorgeous herringbone floor! It’s quite a bohemian vibe inside the living room, with period details such as the ceiling rose and picture rail blending with more modern furniture pieces. The tripod lamp, for example, and the wood coffee table with hairpin legs are both quite contemporary looking.

Houseplants, a comfy-looking sofa and woven stool give the space a homely feel, while a sparkly pendant light overhead adds a luxe touch.

Kitchen

You can just about see some of the kitchen in this picture, with its curved peninsula and built-in cupboards – ideal for storing this family’s kitchen crockery and paraphernalia. The dining table we showed you earlier is tucked to the back left, just out of shot.

On the far wall, framed photos and a group of hats create a small corner display, while Angela’s blue armchair looks like the perfect spot to curl up with a good book or glass of wine.

Coffee looks to be a staple in this house and Angela’s coffee machine takes pride of place on the kitchen worktop. Lots of cookbooks nod to the fact that the couple like to cook, and we like the curvy design of that fruit and veg bowl!

Bedroom

Angela’s bedroom boasts a neutral colour palette, with interest coming from her striped bedding, framed artworks and more houseplants. We hope she’s good at keeping them all alive!

Garden

Angela’s ‘little patch’, as she describes it, features lush grass and vertical panelled fencing, with comfy seating for the family to enjoy the sunshine during the summer. We wonder if she’s taken any inspiration from all the garden makeovers she sees while hosting Your Garden Made Perfect?

We’d love to know what you think of Angela’s home?