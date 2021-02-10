Step inside TV presenter Alison Hammond’s Birmingham home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On screen she brings us joy every day, so we couldn’t resist taking a look inside the home where TV personality, presenter and actress Alison Hammond lives.

Appearing in shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Celebs Go Dating and Strictly Come Dancing, and most recently as the host of This Morning (replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on a Friday), alongside Dermot O’Leary, Alison has been sharing pics of her Birmingham home on Instagram with fans.

Some of you may even remember Alison as a housemate in the 2002 Big Brother house – but today it’s her own home we’re going to explore.

Alison Hammond’s home

Kitchen

At Home With Hammond is an online series that Alison filmed for This Morning’s app and it has the TV star cooking everything from banana bread to pancakes in her own kitchen.

You can see that the U-shaped layout is great for offering lots of kitchen worktop space – an important factor when you have so many ingredients! Then there’s the handleless cabinetry, which gives the kitchen a modern look, along with a built-in double oven and sleek chrome fittings.

Sofa

Popcorn? Yes, please! This cosy grey sofa looks like the perfect spot for watching favourite films, with Titanic, Bridesmaids and The Matrix all at the top of Alison Hammond’s must-watch list.

A fan of wearing lots of colour and pattern, it’s nice to see that Alison’s home follows suit, with a striking zebra-print cushion and zingy yellow side table.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar zebra cushion, £40, Amara

Dining area

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us so it’s great to get some inspiration… Alison Hammond’s table set-up from a previous year is oh-so-sweet with its scattering of pretty petals and lightbox message. We wonder if she’ll go all out again for 2021?

Those heart-shaped table accessories give us all the feels and you can buy similar napkins from Amazon and placemats at The Range.

Hot tub

Well used to getting up early for work, Alison Hammond often treats herself to an early-morning soak in her garden hot tub, where she can enjoy watching the sun coming up.

We love the arched window pane-style outdoor mirror she’s hung on the fence behind, and you can find similar at Wayfair. Including a mirror like Alison’s, whether it’s hung on a wall or tucked into bushes, is a clever way to create the illusion that your garden is larger than it is.

Garden

With its greener-than-green lush lawn and towering palm trees, you could be forgiven for assuming Alison Hammond’s exotic-look garden isn’t in the UK!

What a beautiful setting and one that we bet she’ll be enjoying this summer.