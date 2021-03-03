We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to cutting your energy bills, one of the easiest solutions to save money is to make sure your radiators are fitted with thermostatic radiator valves.

However, at around £20 for a valve on Amazon, outfitting every radiator in your home could cost a pretty penny, so are thermostatic radiator valves really worth it?

Are thermostatic radiator valves worth it?

The short answer is yes. In theory, having thermostatic valves installed in every room can save you up to 40 percent on your energy consumption according to TheGreenAge.com.

The thermostatic valve helps save money by allowing you to adjust the temperature on different radiators in the house. The valve fits onto your existing radiator and has a sensor that’s made from either liquid or wax. When the temperature that’s been set on the valve is reached, the sensor expands, preventing any more hot water from flowing into the radiator.

While most thermostatic valves only cost around £10-£30, ones with liquid sensors that are more efficient can be more expensive. However, there is one caveat to this money-saving radiator wonder tool.

There is one common scenario when thermostatic valves probably won’t save you enough to bother: a poorly insulated home. The sensors inside the valves react to the ambient temperature of each room, and they can easily be tricked into ‘thinking’ that the room is colder than it is if the room is draughty.

If your radiator is positioned next to a single-glazed window, for example, a thermostatic valve is unlikely to be worth it. So it would be best to invest in home insulation before you install any valves.

There is also one room where you should never consider installing a thermostatic valve – the bathroom. ‘The only place we wouldn’t recommend installing a thermostatic radiator valve is in your bathroom, because temporary heat from a shower or bath may cause it to shut off when you don’t want it to,’ explains the energy-saving experts from The Green Age.

If your home insulation is up to scratch, go ahead and install thermostatic valves everywhere apart from the bathroom.

Your wallet will thank you for it.