10 things you can do to guarantee a quick house sale – and beat a flagging property market!

Getting your home sale ready requires planning, preparation and more than a lick of paint.

Give your home a new look: Planning home renovations? You’ll need to start THIS far in advance, according to the FMB

And with recent analysis from UK real estate investment firm London Central Portfolio revealing that property sales in England and Wales – excluding London – were down by 3.7 per cent year-on-year, it’s more important than ever to take steps to entice potential buyers.

Luckily a new survey from Terry’s Fabrics has revealed the top 10 things to guarantee a quick house sale. With these tips, sellers can help their home become the hottest thing on the property market.

1. Give your exterior extra attention

The outside of your home is the first thing that buyers will see, so ensure your front and back gardens feature some pretty planting and hide those bins in a dedicated storage box. A front door in a bright shade will also attract buyers’ attention. Research has revealed that taking measures to boost your property’s kerb appeal could help to increase its overall value by as much as £55,000.

2. Get a pre-sale survey

Unearth any hidden issues your property may have before you put the for sale sign up on your home by getting a pre-sale survey. Even if you aren’t able to address any bigger repair issues, you can at least be aware that the cost this work requires will need to be factored into your final sale price.

3. Refresh your paintwork

This is one of the most inexpensive changes you can make to your home, provided you’re willing to wield a paintbrush yourself. Opt for neutral shades that will appeal to a range of buyers.

4. Make your home bright and airy

No one likes walking into a drab and dreary home, so ensure that each space is flooded with light by adding well placed mirrors and opting for lighter voile curtains where appropriate.

5. Fix any existing damage and clean everything

Banish any cracks with filler, replace broken tiles and give everything a good once over with a feather duster to have your home looking at its best.

6. Keep pets out of view

We know what a struggle it is to be parted from your furry friends but with pets named as the fourth biggest reason why potential buyers are put off purchasing a property in the above research, finding a temporary home for your cats and dogs on viewing days could prove to be a smart move.

7. Make the kitchen the heart of your home

A poll conducted by Terry’s Fabrics revealed that the kitchen is the most important room in the home (51 per cent) for potential buyers. Ensure your kitchen gets the seal of approval from buyers by refreshing cabinet doors with a lick of paint and new doors handles and getting some new, inexpensive kitchen accessories from kettles to crockery. You can even give your countertops a new look and feel with some decorative film.

8. Leave your home smelling sweet

Few things are more off putting than dodgy odours. If you’ve given your home a good clean as per point 7, this should help to leave it smelling sweeter and lighting a few scented candles will help too. You may also want to consider getting your carpets professionally cleaned.

9. Leave viewings to the property professionals

While it can be tempting to conduct a property viewing yourself as you know your home best, estate agents will be able to highlight your property’s most saleable features. They’ll also be able to talk up any features of your home that may be less appealing – think bijou living room, rather than a small living room.

10. Declutter but don’t depersonalise

Although you won’t need to give to give your home the full Marie Kondo treatment, it’s important to ensure that you declutter each space. Bundle up anything you don’t need and drop off at your nearest charity shop and use clever storage solutions to organise the rest.

