The joy of looking around other people’s homes is seeing things you might not envision in your own home. From the colours on the walls in the bedroom to the furniture choices in the living room, seeing how others style their interiors can inspire us to be braver in our own homes.

This apartment set in The Lab Building is a fine example of how to master an eclectic interior decor.

The fully refurbished home is an eceletic two bed apartment, housed in a historical Grade II-listed building in East London.

The Lab Building was originally built in 1936, designed by architect John Murray Easton. The building was at one point the Head Laboratories for Thames Water. Before being converted into luxury loft apartments in 1999 by St James’ homes.

Agents Urban spaces best describe this home as ‘designed in a whimsical and fun fashion creating a truly boutique yet functional space in an iconic development.’

We couldn’t agree more…

The LAB Building exterior

The grand exterior shows the true heritage of The Lab Building. The Grade II-listed residential development is the former New River Head Laboratories for Thames Water.

The hallway

Start as you mean to go on is clearly the vibe from this larger than life hallway. A thoughtfully upcycled vintage Singer sewing machine table is turned into an attractive, totallly unqiue hallway console. The stair fronts are given a jazzy vibe thanks to the bold red colour and downlighters – both helping to create a stairway from heaven (although with no handrail that could be quickly turn to a stairway from hell).

The Scandi-style bleached wood floor helps to ground the look and stop it becoming chaotic.

The dining area

The dining room is a delightful mix of furniture styles, old and new. Ticking the modern boxes are the hugely popular Eames plastic dining chairs. Ticking the retro box is a characterful upcycled theatre bench seat, sitting along the back. And then for the ultimate touch of personality and on-trend vibes is the woven Peacock chair.

A row of suspended French bistro style glass pendants above a modern marble table add the perfect finishing touch to this eclectic set up.

The living space

In the living room again we see a sense of well thought out accessories to create a unique space. From the modern day bed, functioning as informal seating, and the plant stand acting as a screen. The free-standing plant stand screen creates a subtle partition within the open-plan living area.

We love this clever use of simple everyday accessories.

The bedroom

The decor choice for the bedroom is totally tropical, with a fusion of rich green paint and a palm print wallpaper feature wall.

The bathroom

The bathroom is a vision in green. A traditional Victorian-style suite is brought up to date with the modern oversized marble tiles paired with classic metro tiles in a pistachio green. The black accent tiles and the monochrome floor make for a delicious combination, that you perhaps wouldn’t have thought of?

The garden room

This garden room is bursting with personality, from the decorative floor tiles to the fun festoon lights suspended on the wall. The drinks trolley is an inviting feature too.

The Laboratory Building apartment is currently on the market with agents Urban Spaces, with an asking price of £1.2million.

Which styling elements from this impressively decorated home have most inspired you?