Bedroom wall panelling makeover
Haylie embarked on her project after being inspired by images of wall panelling on Instagram. ‘It gives a lot of character to a room and looks expensive, even though it’s not,’ she says. A clever interior trick if you’re looking to make a room look more expensive without splashing the cash.
Before
‘Due to my experience of working at B&Q, I knew what sort of materials I would need, but I still did my research to ensure I was making the right choices,’ she says. Settling on MDF, Haylie opted for a 12mm thickness to complete the project.
‘Generally speaking, a thickness of between 6mm to 18mm works well for this kind of project, but I picked 12mm for my look,’ she explains. ‘I like the slightly thicker look it gives, as it casts a slight shadow on the wall and makes the design stand out a bit more.’
Picking up an MDF sheet from B&Q, Haylie had it cut into 8cm-wide strips. Most B&Q’s offer a service to cut strips of wood and MDF down to size for your project. This service is currently limited, but Haylie’s top tip is to go in when they’re not busy and ask nicely. It never hurts to ask!
After
‘Once I had my strips, I measured up the wall. I like to take panelling two-thirds up the wall as I think it’s the most visually attractive height,’ says Haylie. ‘The strips for this project are approximately 152cm tall.’
Haylie used a timber saw to cut them, and a mitre box to help guide her. However, she has since invested in an electric saw, which will make shorter work of a similar project.
Get the look: GoodHome Kyoto Matt Emulsion paint 2.5L, £12, B&Q
‘To make the shelf, I bought a piece of 27mm pine quadrant moulding to create a sloping ledge effect,’ she explains. ‘For the top part, I used some more MDF. I had a 5cm-wide strip cut and it fitted perfectly on top. It gives you that little bit of extra space for trinkets and other décor.’
Haylie then caulked the edges to get rid of any gaps, for a polished finish. She then painted the strips and wall in a Kyoto from the B&Q GoodHome range, a sophisticated blush shade.
‘I used a 1.5” paintbrush to go all around the edges and then a small roller in-between the MDF strips for a high-quality finish. Right at the end, once it’s all dry, I did any touch-ups that are needed. I use a fine paintbrush, which makes it easy to get into all those nooks and crannies.’
In total, the project cost Haylie £47.94. This included £20 for the MDF, £6.94 for the pine quadrant moulding, £5 for the No More Nails and £16 for the paint. She used primer and caulk that she already had at home, but you can pick up both for under £12.
‘Wall panelling looks so much more expensive than it is,’ she says. ‘I’ve had so many compliments on it and lots of people asking for it. It’s the easiest type of panelling to do, so if you did want to have a go yourself this is a great place to start.’